Flamboyant House / Juliana Camargo + Prumo projetos

Text description provided by the architects. The Flamboyant House emerges from a dialogue with a partially occupied territory. Situated on a 3,000 m² plot, the proposal begins with the recognition of three significant pre-existing elements: a constructed "L"-shaped house, an existing swimming pool, and a large flamboyant tree on the site. These conditions are not treated as limitations but embraced as structuring elements of the project, guiding decisions regarding placement, volumetry, and spatiality.