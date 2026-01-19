Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Brazil
  5. Flamboyant House / Juliana Camargo + Prumo projetos

Flamboyant House / Juliana Camargo + Prumo projetos

Save

Flamboyant House / Juliana Camargo + Prumo projetos - Image 2 of 14Flamboyant House / Juliana Camargo + Prumo projetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Table, Chair, LightingFlamboyant House / Juliana Camargo + Prumo projetos - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Kitchen, Chair, Countertop, Beam, Door, GlassFlamboyant House / Juliana Camargo + Prumo projetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Garden, Courtyard, Concrete, PatioFlamboyant House / Juliana Camargo + Prumo projetos - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Itu, Brazil
  • Architects: Juliana Camargo, Prumo projetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  450
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Manuel Sá
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Lumini, Pedras Morumbi, Portobello, todeschini campo belo, unilux cortinas
  • Lead Architects: Thiago Natal Duarte, Julliana Camargo
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Flamboyant House / Juliana Camargo + Prumo projetos - Image 2 of 14
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. The Flamboyant House emerges from a dialogue with a partially occupied territory. Situated on a 3,000 m² plot, the proposal begins with the recognition of three significant pre-existing elements: a constructed "L"-shaped house, an existing swimming pool, and a large flamboyant tree on the site. These conditions are not treated as limitations but embraced as structuring elements of the project, guiding decisions regarding placement, volumetry, and spatiality.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Prumo projetos
Office
Juliana Camargo
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Flamboyant House / Juliana Camargo + Prumo projetos" [Casa Flamboyant / Juliana Camargo + Prumo projetos] 19 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037754/flamboyant-house-juliana-camargo-plus-prumo-projetos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags