Flamboyant House / Juliana Camargo + Prumo projetos

Architects: Juliana Camargo, Prumo projetos
- Area: 450 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Manuel Sá
Manufacturers: Lumini, Pedras Morumbi, Portobello, todeschini campo belo, unilux cortinas
Lead Architects: Thiago Natal Duarte, Julliana Camargo
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- City: Itu
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The Flamboyant House emerges from a dialogue with a partially occupied territory. Situated on a 3,000 m² plot, the proposal begins with the recognition of three significant pre-existing elements: a constructed "L"-shaped house, an existing swimming pool, and a large flamboyant tree on the site. These conditions are not treated as limitations but embraced as structuring elements of the project, guiding decisions regarding placement, volumetry, and spatiality.