Kindergarten / BauLab Prof. Rainer Hirth - Coburg University of Applied Science and Arts

Pinzberg, Germany
- Category: Educational Architecture, Kindergarten
- Lead Team: Robin Hanna
- Technical Team: Jonas Stückl, Anders Macht
- Design Team: BauLab Prof. Rainer Hirth - Coburg University of Aplied Science and Arts
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Jonas Schmidt, Knörnschild Ingenieure
- City: Pinzberg
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. Climate-neutral, energy self-sufficient, mobile modular system for Waldkindergarten - Prototype in Pinzberg, Germany, for 20 children.