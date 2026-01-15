Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Kindergarten / BauLab Prof. Rainer Hirth - Coburg University of Applied Science and Arts

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture, Kindergarten
Pinzberg, Germany
  • Lead Team: Robin Hanna
  • Technical Team: Jonas Stückl, Anders Macht
  • Design Team: BauLab Prof. Rainer Hirth - Coburg University of Aplied Science and Arts
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Jonas Schmidt, Knörnschild Ingenieure
  • City: Pinzberg
  • Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. Climate-neutral, energy self-sufficient, mobile modular system for Waldkindergarten - Prototype in Pinzberg, Germany, for 20 children.

About this office
BauLab Prof. Rainer Hirth - Coburg University of Applied Science and Arts
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenGermany

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenGermany
Cite: "Kindergarten / BauLab Prof. Rainer Hirth - Coburg University of Applied Science and Arts" 15 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037707/kindergarten-baulab-prof-rainer-hirth-coburg-university-of-applied-science-and-arts> ISSN 0719-8884

