OneTwoHouse / rundzwei Architekten

•
Berlin, Germany
-
Architects: rundzwei Architekten
- Area: 278 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Nate Cook Photography
-
Manufacturers: Metsa Woods, Admonter, Claytec, Ennogie GmbH, OPTIGREEN, Reform CPH, Vallone
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: Marc Dufour-Feronce, Andreas Reeg, David Lau
- Interior Design: Studio Bardelle
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: ZRS Architekten und Ingenieure
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Schöne Neue Welt Ingenieure
- City: Berlin
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. The OneTwoHouse (German: EinZweiHaus) is a residential building whose exterior form creates an optical illusion: Although it appears to be a semi-detached house, it is in fact a single-family home. The staggered volumes and symmetrical façade create the impression of two separate units that are, however, united under one roof.