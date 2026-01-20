OneTwoHouse / rundzwei Architekten

+ 15

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Design Team: Marc Dufour-Feronce, Andreas Reeg, David Lau

Interior Design: Studio Bardelle

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: ZRS Architekten und Ingenieure

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Schöne Neue Welt Ingenieure

City: Berlin

Country: Germany

Text description provided by the architects. The OneTwoHouse (German: EinZweiHaus) is a residential building whose exterior form creates an optical illusion: Although it appears to be a semi-detached house, it is in fact a single-family home. The staggered volumes and symmetrical façade create the impression of two separate units that are, however, united under one roof.