Alvim Kindergarten / Øyvind Johnsen Arkitektur

•
Sarpsborg, Norway
-
Architects: Øyvind Johnsen Arkitektur
- Area: 286 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Carlos Rollan, Mathilde Nordhaug
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Educational Architecture, Kindergarten
- Lead Team: Øyvind Johnsen
- Design Team: Øyvind Johnsen Arkitektur
- General Contractor: Tune Byggservice
- City: Sarpsborg
- Country: Norway
Text description provided by the architects. Alvim Kindergarten is located in the Alvim district of Sarpsborg, Norway – a neighborhood characterized by social challenges, with many low-income families and limited childcare options. The project consists of a two-storey extension and remodeling of the existing 1970s building. Despite tight budgets and a compressed schedule, the kindergarten was completed in just one year, from site acquisition to opening day, in time for the start of the school year.