Alvim Kindergarten / Øyvind Johnsen Arkitektur

Educational Architecture, Kindergarten
Sarpsborg, Norway
Alvim Kindergarten / Øyvind Johnsen Arkitektur - Interior Photography, Closet, Wood
© Mathilde Nordhaug

Text description provided by the architects. Alvim Kindergarten is located in the Alvim district of Sarpsborg, Norway – a neighborhood characterized by social challenges, with many low-income families and limited childcare options. The project consists of a two-storey extension and remodeling of the existing 1970s building. Despite tight budgets and a compressed schedule, the kindergarten was completed in just one year, from site acquisition to opening day, in time for the start of the school year.

Øyvind Johnsen Arkitektur
