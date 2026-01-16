Alvim Kindergarten / Øyvind Johnsen Arkitektur

+ 10

Category: Educational Architecture, Kindergarten

Lead Team: Øyvind Johnsen

Design Team: Øyvind Johnsen Arkitektur

General Contractor: Tune Byggservice

City: Sarpsborg

Country: Norway

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Alvim Kindergarten is located in the Alvim district of Sarpsborg, Norway – a neighborhood characterized by social challenges, with many low-income families and limited childcare options. The project consists of a two-storey extension and remodeling of the existing 1970s building. Despite tight budgets and a compressed schedule, the kindergarten was completed in just one year, from site acquisition to opening day, in time for the start of the school year.