Learning and Innovation Center / evr-Architecten

Ixelles, Belgium
Architects: evr-Architecten
- Area: 9910 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Stijn Bollaert
- Category: Learning, Educational Architecture
- City: Ixelles
- Country: Belgium
Text description provided by the architects. Situated between two university campuses, the new Study Center acts as both a physical connector and a social catalyst. The building unites library facilities, classrooms, auditoria, workspaces, and offices within a compact and transparent volume conceived for clarity, openness, and ease of use.