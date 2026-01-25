Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Learning and Innovation Center / evr-Architecten

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Learning, Educational Architecture
Ixelles, Belgium
Learning and Innovation Center / evr-Architecten - Exterior Photography
© Stijn Bollaert

Text description provided by the architects. Situated between two university campuses, the new Study Center acts as both a physical connector and a social catalyst. The building unites library facilities, classrooms, auditoria, workspaces, and offices within a compact and transparent volume conceived for clarity, openness, and ease of use.

About this office
evr-Architecten
Office

Cultural Architecture, Learning, Educational Architecture, Belgium

Cultural Architecture, Learning, Educational Architecture, Belgium
Cite: "Learning and Innovation Center / evr-Architecten" 25 Jan 2026. ArchDaily.

