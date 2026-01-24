Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Louis Malle Cinema / Atelier Nastorg + Atelier Revel Architecture

Louis Malle Cinema / Atelier Nastorg + Atelier Revel Architecture - Exterior Photography, ConcreteLouis Malle Cinema / Atelier Nastorg + Atelier Revel Architecture - Interior Photography, LightingLouis Malle Cinema / Atelier Nastorg + Atelier Revel Architecture - Image 4 of 28Louis Malle Cinema / Atelier Nastorg + Atelier Revel Architecture - Image 5 of 28Louis Malle Cinema / Atelier Nastorg + Atelier Revel Architecture - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Cultural Architecture, Cinema
Prayssac, France
  • Architects: Atelier Nastorg, Atelier Revel Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  900
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jean-François Tremege
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Vibia, ASCENDER Seating, Astro Lighting, DGA, HUGON, Knauf, Occitanie Pierre, Occitanie Pierre, Orac Decor
  • Lead Architects: Jean-Matthieu Nastorg – Lead Architect (Project Architect) + Foucauld Revel - Associate Architect (Co-Designer)
  • Lead Team: Atelier Nastorg Architecture & Scénographies
  • Design Team: ARA (Atelier Revel Architecture), Atelier Nastorg Architecture & Scénographies
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Sarl Intech
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Orfea Acoustique
  • Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: Bet Delomenie
  • City: Prayssac
  • Country: France
Louis Malle Cinema / Atelier Nastorg + Atelier Revel Architecture - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Jean-François Tremege

Text description provided by the architects. At the heart of Prayssac, in the Lot region of France, the transformation of the Louis Malle Cinema positions culture as a driver of social connection and the revitalization of the town center, balancing architectural heritage with contemporary design.

About this office
Atelier Nastorg
Office
Atelier Revel Architecture
Office

Materials

GlassStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTheaters & PerformancecinemaFrance

Materials and Tags

GlassStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTheaters & PerformancecinemaFrance
Cite: "Louis Malle Cinema / Atelier Nastorg + Atelier Revel Architecture" 24 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037700/louis-malle-cinema-atelier-nastorg-plus-atelier-revel-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

