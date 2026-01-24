Louis Malle Cinema / Atelier Nastorg + Atelier Revel Architecture

+ 23

Category: Cultural Architecture, Cinema

Lead Team: Atelier Nastorg Architecture & Scénographies

Design Team: ARA (Atelier Revel Architecture), Atelier Nastorg Architecture & Scénographies

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Sarl Intech

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Orfea Acoustique

Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: Bet Delomenie

City: Prayssac

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. At the heart of Prayssac, in the Lot region of France, the transformation of the Louis Malle Cinema positions culture as a driver of social connection and the revitalization of the town center, balancing architectural heritage with contemporary design.