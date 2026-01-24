Louis Malle Cinema / Atelier Nastorg + Atelier Revel Architecture

•
Prayssac, France
-
Architects: Atelier Nastorg, Atelier Revel Architecture
- Area: 900 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Jean-François Tremege
-
Manufacturers: Vibia, ASCENDER Seating, Astro Lighting, DGA, HUGON, Knauf, Occitanie Pierre, Occitanie Pierre, Orac Decor
-
Lead Architects: Jean-Matthieu Nastorg – Lead Architect (Project Architect) + Foucauld Revel - Associate Architect (Co-Designer)
- Category: Cultural Architecture, Cinema
- Lead Team: Atelier Nastorg Architecture & Scénographies
- Design Team: ARA (Atelier Revel Architecture), Atelier Nastorg Architecture & Scénographies
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Sarl Intech
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Orfea Acoustique
- Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: Bet Delomenie
- City: Prayssac
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. At the heart of Prayssac, in the Lot region of France, the transformation of the Louis Malle Cinema positions culture as a driver of social connection and the revitalization of the town center, balancing architectural heritage with contemporary design.