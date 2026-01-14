Franche-Comté Advanced School of Engineering / Dominique Coulon & associés

•
Besançon, France
Architects: Dominique Coulon & associés
- Area: 2105 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Eugeni Pons
Lead Architect: Dominique Coulon
- Category: Higher Education
- Competition Supervision: Sophie Georgel, Manon Genevois
- Project Supervision: Mathilde Blum, Steve Letho Duclos, Blandine Kuntz, Jean Scherer
- Worksite Supervision: Hugues Villiaumey
- Programme: 355m2 adjustable hall (143m2 lecture hall with 100 seats and 212m2 conference hall with 150 seats), 13 classrooms, optics practical work rooms, prototyping room, 3D printing room, student common room, administrative offices
- Cost: €5,420,000 excl. VAT
- Electricity: BET Gilbert Jost
- Fire Safety Consultant: BET Gilbert Jost
- Fluids: SOLARES BAUEN
- Environmental: SOLARES BAUEN
- Economics: E3 Économie
- Perspectives: ArtefactoryLab
- Scheduling And Coordination: PMM Conseil
- Direction And Oversight: PMM Conseil
- Health And Safety Coordination: Socotec
- Design Planning: Alphaville
- Inspection: Alpes Contrôle
- Drainage: Dromard
- Building Shell: Albizzati
- Polished Concrete: Albizzati
- Watertightness: SMAC
- Aluminium Doors & Windows: Druet
- Window Frames: Druet, Ingénierie Bois Noroy
- Lining And Completition: Tecnibat
- Ceilings: Tecnibat
- Signage: Ingénierie Bois Noroy
- Furniture Designer: Ingénierie Bois Noroy
- Locks: Remy
- Lift: Schindler
- Weak Current: Eiffage Énergies
- Plumbing Engineer: EIMI
- Sanitary Installations: EIMI
- City: Besançon
- Country: France