Franche-Comté Advanced School of Engineering / Dominique Coulon & associés

Higher Education
Besançon, France
  • Category: Higher Education
  • Competition Supervision: Sophie Georgel, Manon Genevois
  • Project Supervision: Mathilde Blum, Steve Letho Duclos, Blandine Kuntz, Jean Scherer
  • Worksite Supervision: Hugues Villiaumey
  • Programme: 355m2 adjustable hall (143m2 lecture hall with 100 seats and 212m2 conference hall with 150 seats), 13 classrooms, optics practical work rooms, prototyping room, 3D printing room, student common room, administrative offices
  • Cost: €5,420,000 excl. VAT
  • Electricity: BET Gilbert Jost
  • Fire Safety Consultant: BET Gilbert Jost
  • Fluids: SOLARES BAUEN
  • Environmental: SOLARES BAUEN
  • Economics: E3 Économie
  • Perspectives: ArtefactoryLab
  • Scheduling And Coordination: PMM Conseil
  • Direction And Oversight: PMM Conseil
  • Health And Safety Coordination: Socotec
  • Design Planning: Alphaville
  • Inspection: Alpes Contrôle
  • Drainage: Dromard
  • Building Shell: Albizzati
  • Polished Concrete: Albizzati
  • Watertightness: SMAC
  • Aluminium Doors & Windows: Druet
  • Window Frames: Druet, Ingénierie Bois Noroy
  • Lining And Completition: Tecnibat
  • Ceilings: Tecnibat
  • Furniture Designer: Ingénierie Bois Noroy
  • Locks: Remy
  • Lift: Schindler
  • Weak Current: Eiffage Énergies
  • Plumbing Engineer: EIMI
  • Sanitary Installations: EIMI
  • City: Besançon
  • Country: France
Franche-Comté Advanced School of Engineering / Dominique Coulon & associés - Image 33 of 46
© Eugeni Pons
Franche-Comté Advanced School of Engineering / Dominique Coulon & associés - Exterior Photography
© Eugeni Pons
About this office
Dominique Coulon & associés
Concrete

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationFrance
