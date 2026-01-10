DEMER Busan Station Store / design by 83

+ 32

Text description provided by the architects. Building on the success of the second branch located in front of Jungang-dong's iconic 40 Stairs, this third location is set near Busan Station, in the heart of a district densely lined with office buildings. By day, the street is alive with the flow of commuters, but once evening falls, it becomes strikingly still. As the bustle of the day recedes and the place seems to lose its vitality, the sudden quiet leaves us with a lingering sense of emptiness. It was from the question, "Could a space hold on to its warmth even after everyone has gone?" that this project began.