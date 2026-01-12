Himi Shinmachi Daycare Centre / Shio Architect Design Office

•
Toyama, Japan
-
Architects: Shio Architect Design Office
- Area: 914 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Satoshi Asakawa
-
Lead Architects: Ataru Shio
- Category: Educational Architecture, Day Care
- Lead Team: Ataru Shio
- City: Toyama
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. This is a construction project for a new, two-storey wooden daycare centre, replacing a nursery built approximately 50 years ago. This project was secured through a selective tender process. In recent years, it has become increasingly challenging for design firms to secure public building projects. This tender system enables us to take on projects of a manageable scale, allowing us to enhance our expertise and build valuable experience.