  5. Beijing Art Villa / TEMP

Beijing Art Villa / TEMP

Beijing Art Villa / TEMP - Exterior Photography, Garden, Concrete

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Residential Architecture, Residential Interiors
Beijing, China
  • Architects: TEMP
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Weiqi Jin, Boris Shiu
Beijing Art Villa / TEMP - Image 7 of 33
© Weiqi Jin

Text description provided by the architects. Set in the south of Beijing, this villa designed by TEMP is both a private dwelling and an art space for gathering — a house that embraces the rhythms of family life while opening itself to art, light, and time. Across four levels, with two above ground and two below, the architecture balances intimacy and community, permanence and change.

TEMP
Cite: "Beijing Art Villa / TEMP" 17 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037599/beijing-art-villa-temp> ISSN 0719-8884

© Weiqi Jin

北京艺术别墅 / TEMP建筑设计事务所

