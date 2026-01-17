Beijing Art Villa / TEMP

-
Architects: TEMP
- Area: 1000 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Weiqi Jin, Boris Shiu
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Residential Interiors
- Design Team: Woohyung Choi, Tongxin Guan, Yaodong Ding
- City: Beijing
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Set in the south of Beijing, this villa designed by TEMP is both a private dwelling and an art space for gathering — a house that embraces the rhythms of family life while opening itself to art, light, and time. Across four levels, with two above ground and two below, the architecture balances intimacy and community, permanence and change.