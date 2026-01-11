Earthboat Cave - Mobile Cabin / PAN- Projects

•
Tateshina, Japan
-
Architects: PAN- Projects
- Area: 26 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Yuta Sawamura
-
Manufacturers: Sunadaya
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Hospitality Architecture, Cabins & Lodges, Boathouse
- Design Team: Kazumasa Takada, Yuriko Yugi
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: ARSTR
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: SHINMIRAI
- General Contractor: TIC PLAN
- City: Tateshina
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. Earthboat Cave is a small timber accommodation quietly embedded in the lakeside forest of Shirakabako. The project was developed under the concept of "nature escape," an Earthboat philosophy that allows people to escape dense urban life and reconnect with nature in a calm environment.