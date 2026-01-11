Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. Japan
  5. Earthboat Cave - Mobile Cabin / PAN- Projects

Earthboat Cave - Mobile Cabin / PAN- Projects

Save

Earthboat Cave - Mobile Cabin / PAN- Projects - Image 2 of 40Earthboat Cave - Mobile Cabin / PAN- Projects - Image 3 of 40Earthboat Cave - Mobile Cabin / PAN- Projects - Interior PhotographyEarthboat Cave - Mobile Cabin / PAN- Projects - Image 5 of 40Earthboat Cave - Mobile Cabin / PAN- Projects - More Images+ 35

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Hospitality Architecture, Cabins & Lodges, Boathouse
Tateshina, Japan
  • Architects: PAN- Projects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  26
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yuta Sawamura
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Sunadaya
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Earthboat Cave - Mobile Cabin / PAN- Projects - Image 2 of 40
© Yuta Sawamura

Text description provided by the architects. Earthboat Cave is a small timber accommodation quietly embedded in the lakeside forest of Shirakabako. The project was developed under the concept of "nature escape," an Earthboat philosophy that allows people to escape dense urban life and reconnect with nature in a calm environment.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
PAN- Projects
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesInfrastructureTransportationBoathouseJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesInfrastructureTransportationBoathouseJapan
Cite: "Earthboat Cave - Mobile Cabin / PAN- Projects" 11 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037564/earthboat-cave-mobile-cabin-pan-projects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table Accessories

Check the latest Dining Table Accessories

Check the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Chaise Longues

Top #Tags