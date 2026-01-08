Lotus Clubhouse / MIA Design Studio

+ 9

Category: Hospitality Architecture

Lead Team: Nguyen Hoang Manh

Design Team: Nguyen Quoc Long, Nguyen Hong Quan, Phan Thi Xuan Hong

Technical Team: Bui Hoang Bao

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Lotus Clubhouse was conceived as a living organism that breathes in harmony with the terrain and surrounding natural environment. Rather than standing as an isolated architectural object, the building appears to emerge from the ground itself, shaped by natural slopes, layers of vegetation, and its orientation toward the lake. From the earliest design stages, the project was defined as a continuous dialogue between architecture, landscape, and local context. As a result, the boundaries between built form and nature gradually dissolve, allowing the clubhouse to exist simultaneously as architecture and landscape, a place of shelter for people and an extended habitat for nature.