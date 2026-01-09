Jiaxing HRNT Cultural Center / THAD SUP Atelier

-
Architects: THAD SUP Atelier
- Area: 26082 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Xinxing Chen, Weizhi Gao
-
Lead Architects: Song Yehao, Sun Jingfen
- Category: Cultural Center
- Architectural Design Team: Xie Dan, Gao Weizhi, Shi Lei, Liu Kunpeng, Chu Yingnan, Jing Xin, Shi Chunxue, Li Zhenru, Luo Yueci, Liu Xinyi (Intern), Liang Shuang (Intern), Yang Youyou (Intern), Chen Xinxing (Intern), Zhang Jingwen (Intern), Dang Yiwei (Intern)
- Interior Team: Xie Dan, Yu Haiyue, Gao Weizhi, Shi Lei, Xin Jing, Liu Xinyi (Intern), Wang Ningxin (Intern)
- Structural Design: THAD
- Structural Consultant: AND Office
- Mep Design: THAD
- Intelligent Systems Design: THAD
- Landscape Design: Beijing YRRK Ecological Technology Co., Ltd.
- Lighting Design: ONE LIGHTING Studio of THAD
- Acoustic Consultant: Acoustic Laboratory of Tsinghua University
- Site Services: Shi Lei, Yang Leidong, Zhu Fenglin
- Interior Design: SUP Atelier of THAD
- Curtain Wall Consultant: SuP Ingenieure GmbH
- Construction: Zhejiang Nanhu Construction Co., Ltd
- Owner: Jiaxing International Business District Investment & Construction Group Co., Ltd.
- City: Jiaxing
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Jiaxing High-Speed Rail New Town Cultural Center sits at a key node in the city's water and landscape network, with open waterfronts to the north and west and major roads to the south and east. Conceived as the City Living Room and Eye of the Town, it anchors the community core, surrounded by residences, schools, and the hospital. It aims to provide the public with a high-quality, all-day accessible experience. Through rational zoning and flexible spatial layout, the project embraces a low-cost, multifunctional, and diversified operational model that responds to varied community needs. As a civic landmark with strong public appeal, it catalyzes the vitality of the new district, shaping future-oriented spaces while exemplifying the seamless integration of low-carbon technologies with the urban ecological environment.