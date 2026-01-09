Jiaxing HRNT Cultural Center / THAD SUP Atelier

+ 26

Category: Cultural Center

Architectural Design Team: Xie Dan, Gao Weizhi, Shi Lei, Liu Kunpeng, Chu Yingnan, Jing Xin, Shi Chunxue, Li Zhenru, Luo Yueci, Liu Xinyi (Intern), Liang Shuang (Intern), Yang Youyou (Intern), Chen Xinxing (Intern), Zhang Jingwen (Intern), Dang Yiwei (Intern)

Interior Team: Xie Dan, Yu Haiyue, Gao Weizhi, Shi Lei, Xin Jing, Liu Xinyi (Intern), Wang Ningxin (Intern)

Structural Design: THAD

Structural Consultant: AND Office

Mep Design: THAD

Intelligent Systems Design: THAD

Landscape Design: Beijing YRRK Ecological Technology Co., Ltd.

Lighting Design: ONE LIGHTING Studio of THAD

Acoustic Consultant: Acoustic Laboratory of Tsinghua University

Site Services: Shi Lei, Yang Leidong, Zhu Fenglin

Interior Design: SUP Atelier of THAD

Curtain Wall Consultant: SuP Ingenieure GmbH

Construction: Zhejiang Nanhu Construction Co., Ltd

Owner: Jiaxing International Business District Investment & Construction Group Co., Ltd.

City: Jiaxing

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Jiaxing High-Speed Rail New Town Cultural Center sits at a key node in the city's water and landscape network, with open waterfronts to the north and west and major roads to the south and east. Conceived as the City Living Room and Eye of the Town, it anchors the community core, surrounded by residences, schools, and the hospital. It aims to provide the public with a high-quality, all-day accessible experience. Through rational zoning and flexible spatial layout, the project embraces a low-cost, multifunctional, and diversified operational model that responds to varied community needs. As a civic landmark with strong public appeal, it catalyzes the vitality of the new district, shaping future-oriented spaces while exemplifying the seamless integration of low-carbon technologies with the urban ecological environment.