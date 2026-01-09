Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Center
  4. China
  5. Jiaxing HRNT Cultural Center / THAD SUP Atelier

Jiaxing HRNT Cultural Center / THAD SUP Atelier

Save

Jiaxing HRNT Cultural Center / THAD SUP Atelier - Exterior PhotographyJiaxing HRNT Cultural Center / THAD SUP Atelier - Exterior PhotographyJiaxing HRNT Cultural Center / THAD SUP Atelier - Image 4 of 31Jiaxing HRNT Cultural Center / THAD SUP Atelier - Image 5 of 31Jiaxing HRNT Cultural Center / THAD SUP Atelier - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Cultural Center
Jiaxing, China
  • Category: Cultural Center
  • Architectural Design Team: Xie Dan, Gao Weizhi, Shi Lei, Liu Kunpeng, Chu Yingnan, Jing Xin, Shi Chunxue, Li Zhenru, Luo Yueci, Liu Xinyi (Intern), Liang Shuang (Intern), Yang Youyou (Intern), Chen Xinxing (Intern), Zhang Jingwen (Intern), Dang Yiwei (Intern)
  • Interior Team: Xie Dan, Yu Haiyue, Gao Weizhi, Shi Lei, Xin Jing, Liu Xinyi (Intern), Wang Ningxin (Intern)
  • Structural Design: THAD
  • Structural Consultant: AND Office
  • Mep Design: THAD
  • Intelligent Systems Design: THAD
  • Landscape Design: Beijing YRRK Ecological Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Lighting Design: ONE LIGHTING Studio of THAD
  • Acoustic Consultant: Acoustic Laboratory of Tsinghua University
  • Site Services: Shi Lei, Yang Leidong, Zhu Fenglin
  • Interior Design: SUP Atelier of THAD
  • Curtain Wall Consultant: SuP Ingenieure GmbH
  • Construction: Zhejiang Nanhu Construction Co., Ltd
  • Owner: Jiaxing International Business District Investment & Construction Group Co., Ltd.
  • City: Jiaxing
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Jiaxing HRNT Cultural Center / THAD SUP Atelier - Exterior Photography
© Xinxing Chen

Text description provided by the architects. Jiaxing High-Speed Rail New Town Cultural Center sits at a key node in the city's water and landscape network, with open waterfronts to the north and west and major roads to the south and east. Conceived as the City Living Room and Eye of the Town, it anchors the community core, surrounded by residences, schools, and the hospital. It aims to provide the public with a high-quality, all-day accessible experience. Through rational zoning and flexible spatial layout, the project embraces a low-cost, multifunctional, and diversified operational model that responds to varied community needs. As a civic landmark with strong public appeal, it catalyzes the vitality of the new district, shaping future-oriented spaces while exemplifying the seamless integration of low-carbon technologies with the urban ecological environment.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
THAD SUP Atelier
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureCultural CenterChina
Cite: "Jiaxing HRNT Cultural Center / THAD SUP Atelier" 09 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037513/jiaxing-hrnt-cultural-center-thad-sup-atelier> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Xinxing Chen

嘉兴高铁新城文化中心 / 清华大学建筑设计研究院有限公司素朴工作室

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Check the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media Stands

Top #Tags