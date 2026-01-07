Resting Loop with Views / HCCH Studio

•
Huizhou, China
-
Architects: HCCH Studio
- Area: 200 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Qingyan Zhu, Fangfang Tian, Arch-Exist
-
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Public Space, Installations & Structures
- Design Team: Hao Chen, Chenchen Hu, Jiaqi Liu, Yazhou Ding, Feng Qi
- Client: Fengyuzhu Culture&Tech
- Artists: Chang Su
- City: Huizhou
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Resting Loop with Views is located on a platform surrounded by Mount Luofu. The site is situated between the highway and a parallel river, originally serving as a buffer zone and a parking area at a sharp turn. The pavilion serves as a rest stop and vista point for cycling enthusiasts, offering services for parking and beverage.