  5. Resting Loop with Views / HCCH Studio

Resting Loop with Views / HCCH Studio

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Public Space, Installations & Structures
Huizhou, China
Resting Loop with Views / HCCH Studio - Exterior Photography
© Fangfang Tian

Text description provided by the architects. Resting Loop with Views is located on a platform surrounded by Mount Luofu. The site is situated between the highway and a parallel river, originally serving as a buffer zone and a parking area at a sharp turn. The pavilion serves as a rest stop and vista point for cycling enthusiasts, offering services for parking and beverage.

About this office
HCCH Studio
Material

Concrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureChina

Cite: "Resting Loop with Views / HCCH Studio" 07 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037509/resting-loop-with-views-hcch-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Qingyan Zhu

重景环（绿屏石滩驿站）/ HCCH合尘建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

