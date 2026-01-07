Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. France
  5. Paul Doumer School Complex / AT architectes

Paul Doumer School Complex / AT architectes

Save

Paul Doumer School Complex / AT architectes - Image 2 of 14Paul Doumer School Complex / AT architectes - Image 3 of 14Paul Doumer School Complex / AT architectes - Interior PhotographyPaul Doumer School Complex / AT architectes - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodPaul Doumer School Complex / AT architectes - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture, Schools
La Fare-les-Oliviers, France
  • Lead Team: Céline Teddé, Jérôme Apack
  • Design Team: AT architectes
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: i2c
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: AD2i, PHD ingénierie
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Jean AMOROS
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: DOMENE
  • Landscape Architecture: Marie-Pierre Grégoire
  • City: La Fare-les-Oliviers
  • Country: France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Paul Doumer School Complex / AT architectes - Image 2 of 14
© Florent Joliot

Text description provided by the architects. Transforming a school in use into a long-term civic catalyst, the Paul Doumer project turns construction constraints into an opportunity to rethink how educational architecture can shape both learning and the city.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
AT architectes
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsFrance

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsFrance
Cite: "Paul Doumer School Complex / AT architectes" 07 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037487/paul-doumer-school-complex-at-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks BureausCheck the latest Desks BureausCheck the latest Desks Bureaus

Check the latest Desks Bureaus

Top #Tags