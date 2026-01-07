Paul Doumer School Complex / AT architectes

+ 9

Category: Educational Architecture, Schools

Lead Team: Céline Teddé, Jérôme Apack

Design Team: AT architectes

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: i2c

Engineering & Consulting > Other: AD2i, PHD ingénierie

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Jean AMOROS

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: DOMENE

Landscape Architecture: Marie-Pierre Grégoire

City: La Fare-les-Oliviers

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. Transforming a school in use into a long-term civic catalyst, the Paul Doumer project turns construction constraints into an opportunity to rethink how educational architecture can shape both learning and the city.