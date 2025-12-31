Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. Ukraine
  5. Farm Table Restaurant / YOD Group

Farm Table Restaurant / YOD Group

Save

Farm Table Restaurant / YOD Group - Image 2 of 18Farm Table Restaurant / YOD Group - Image 3 of 18Farm Table Restaurant / YOD Group - Image 4 of 18Farm Table Restaurant / YOD Group - Image 5 of 18Farm Table Restaurant / YOD Group - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Hospitality Architecture, Restaurant, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Ukraine
  • Architects: YOD Group
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  753
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Andrii Shurpenkov
  • Lead Architects: Volodymyr Nepyivoda, Dmytro Bonesko
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Farm Table Restaurant / YOD Group - Image 6 of 18
© Andrii Shurpenkov

Text description provided by the architects. Farm Table, part of the Seven Lakes landscape restaurant and hotel complex in Kyiv suburb, is a waterside dining space built around a single-source kitchen and a commitment to local ingredients. The menu — centered on fish from the property's own lakes and seasonal farm-grown produce — reflects a philosophy of "honest taste" that is deeply rooted in Ukrainian culinary traditions. 

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
YOD Group
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsUkraine
Cite: "Farm Table Restaurant / YOD Group" 31 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037438/farm-table-restaurant-yod-group> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest SaunasCheck the latest SaunasCheck the latest Saunas

Check the latest Saunas

Top #Tags