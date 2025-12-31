Farm Table Restaurant / YOD Group

•
Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Ukraine
-
Architects: YOD Group
- Area: 753 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Andrii Shurpenkov
-
Lead Architects: Volodymyr Nepyivoda, Dmytro Bonesko
- Lead Team: Mark Gorlushko
- Design Team: Nataliia Tymoshenko, Yana Rogozhynska
- City: Petropavlivska Borshchahivka
- Country: Ukraine
Text description provided by the architects. Farm Table, part of the Seven Lakes landscape restaurant and hotel complex in Kyiv suburb, is a waterside dining space built around a single-source kitchen and a commitment to local ingredients. The menu — centered on fish from the property's own lakes and seasonal farm-grown produce — reflects a philosophy of "honest taste" that is deeply rooted in Ukrainian culinary traditions.