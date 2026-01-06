Penthouse Lyautey / Studio BO

+ 19

Text description provided by the architects. Studio Bo has completed the full rehabilitation of a penthouse located at the top of Résidence Lyautey, an emblematic building in the historic center of Casablanca. Perched above the city, the apartment benefits from a wrap-around terrace offering a 360-degree panoramic view over Casablanca: the Arab League Park, the Grand Theatre, the Church of the Sacred Heart, the Wilaya, and the courthouse.