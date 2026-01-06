Penthouse Lyautey / Studio BO

•
Casablanca, Morocco
-
Architects: Studio BO
- Area: 250 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Alessio Mei
-
Manufacturers: Ligne Roset, Vitra, ZIETA
- Category: Residential Architecture, Apartment Interiors
- Design Team: Studio BO
- Project Lead Architects: Omar Benmoussa, Mouad El Baz
- Care Engineering: Salim Bennani
- City: Casablanca
- Country: Morocco
Text description provided by the architects. Studio Bo has completed the full rehabilitation of a penthouse located at the top of Résidence Lyautey, an emblematic building in the historic center of Casablanca. Perched above the city, the apartment benefits from a wrap-around terrace offering a 360-degree panoramic view over Casablanca: the Arab League Park, the Grand Theatre, the Church of the Sacred Heart, the Wilaya, and the courthouse.