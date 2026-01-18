SIGMA Space / ONOAA STUDIO

+ 20

Retail, Retail Interiors • Shanghai, China Interior Designers: ONOAA STUDIO

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 500 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Jonathan Leijonhufvud

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Kvadrat , La Pietra Compattata , Viabizzuno

Lead Architects: Chen Peng, Gao Ya

"Like water through a river" — a phrase used by SIGMA founder Michihiro Yamaki — describes the Aizu factory's camera and lens production: continuous, precise, and tightly connected, like flowing water. Restraint and prudence come from logical thinking, while warmth reflects intention carried through time. ONOAA STUDIO sought to translate this spirit into a space as pure as water, tucked beside a quiet garden yet adjacent to the city's bustle. SIGMA's philosophy, "Beyond the technology, is Art," became a central thread throughout the planning and design.