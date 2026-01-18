SIGMA Space / ONOAA STUDIO

-
Interior Designers: ONOAA STUDIO
- Area: 500 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Jonathan Leijonhufvud
-
Manufacturers: Kvadrat, La Pietra Compattata, Viabizzuno
-
Lead Architects: Chen Peng, Gao Ya
- Category: Retail, Retail Interiors
- City: Shanghai
- Country: China
"Like water through a river" — a phrase used by SIGMA founder Michihiro Yamaki — describes the Aizu factory's camera and lens production: continuous, precise, and tightly connected, like flowing water. Restraint and prudence come from logical thinking, while warmth reflects intention carried through time. ONOAA STUDIO sought to translate this spirit into a space as pure as water, tucked beside a quiet garden yet adjacent to the city's bustle. SIGMA's philosophy, "Beyond the technology, is Art," became a central thread throughout the planning and design.