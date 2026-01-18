SIGMA Space / ONOAA STUDIO

Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Retail, Retail Interiors
Shanghai, China
  • Interior Designers: ONOAA STUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jonathan Leijonhufvud
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Kvadrat, La Pietra Compattata, Viabizzuno
  • Lead Architects: Chen Peng, Gao Ya
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud

"Like water through a river" — a phrase used by SIGMA founder Michihiro Yamaki — describes the Aizu factory's camera and lens production: continuous, precise, and tightly connected, like flowing water. Restraint and prudence come from logical thinking, while warmth reflects intention carried through time. ONOAA STUDIO sought to translate this spirit into a space as pure as water, tucked beside a quiet garden yet adjacent to the city's bustle. SIGMA's philosophy, "Beyond the technology, is Art," became a central thread throughout the planning and design.

ONOAA STUDIO
ONOAA STUDIO
Office

