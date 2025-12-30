C.S.C Residence / Shih-shih Interior Design Co., Ltd.

+ 18

Category: Renovation, Interior Design

Designer: Lin Chia-Pei, Hu Hsin-Ju

City: Taipei

Country: Taiwan

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. C.S.C Residence is a residential renovation project located in Taipei, reconfiguring a 40-year-old multi-storey home to support contemporary living through spatial reorganization rather than structural replacement. The residence has a total floor area of 311 square metres, including balconies.