Floating Cabin / Atelier Wen'Arch

Architects: Atelier Wen'Arch
- Area: 144 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Hao Chen, Guowei Liu
Construction Team: Shanghai Tongcheng Building Technology & Engineering Co, Ltd., Huang Tao, Hao Yancong, Ren Yinping, Huang Yun
Text description provided by the architects. The Floating Cabin, an exhibit at the 2025 Shanghai Urban Space Art Season (SUSAS), is located on the high-pile dock of the Fuxing Island Shipyard Park in Yangpu District, Shanghai. It serves as a supplementary public space for citizens and tourists to relax by the river and for events. The concept originates from the site; the high-pile dock, shipbuilding cranes, pump house, and flood control wall all evoke memories of the industrial history of the Zhonghua Shipyard. The super-scale shipyard machinery and infrastructure on the site presents a state of being static yet potentially dynamic. We hoped to extend this site character into the design of the Floating Cabin, transforming it into a contemporary architectural space that transcends conventional types. "Cabin" refers to the mechanical aesthetics of the shipyard industry, and also to a functional space that accommodates variable content; while "floating" represents a suspended structural state.