  Waveworks Yangyang Workation Center / Chakchak Studio

Waveworks Yangyang Workation Center / Chakchak Studio

Waveworks Yangyang Workation Center / Chakchak Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Deck
Waveworks Yangyang Workation Center / Chakchak Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Coast
Waveworks Yangyang Workation Center / Chakchak Studio - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Public Architecture
Yangyang-gun, South Korea
  • Architects: Chakchak Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  272
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Donggyu Kim
  • Project Team: Daekyun Kim, Kyungseok Hong
  • Project Management : Daekyun Kim
  • Client: Yangyang-gun
  • City: Yangyang-gun
  • Country: South Korea
Save this picture!
Waveworks Yangyang Workation Center / Chakchak Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Coast
© Donggyu Kim

Text description provided by the architects. In South Korea, beaches with surfable waves are rare. This scarcity has fostered unique local cultures in the few coastal towns where surfing is possible. Yangyang-gun stands as the symbolic birthplace of this culture and remains a vibrant hub for the community today. Waveworks Yangyang was established here as a "workation" center—a space designed for the coexistence of work and vacation. Within its open, multi-purpose interior, individuals work with a sense of freedom that reflects the modern era of the mobile office.

Chakchak Studio
WoodGlassConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureSouth Korea

Cite: "Waveworks Yangyang Workation Center / Chakchak Studio" 30 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037329/waveworks-yangyang-chakchak-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

