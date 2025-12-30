Waveworks Yangyang Workation Center / Chakchak Studio

+ 9

Category: Public Architecture

Project Team: Daekyun Kim, Kyungseok Hong

Project Management : Daekyun Kim

Client: Yangyang-gun

City: Yangyang-gun

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. In South Korea, beaches with surfable waves are rare. This scarcity has fostered unique local cultures in the few coastal towns where surfing is possible. Yangyang-gun stands as the symbolic birthplace of this culture and remains a vibrant hub for the community today. Waveworks Yangyang was established here as a "workation" center—a space designed for the coexistence of work and vacation. Within its open, multi-purpose interior, individuals work with a sense of freedom that reflects the modern era of the mobile office.