Pengpeng'er Bistro / UN-GROUP

Category: Restaurant, Restaurant & Bar Interiors

Design Team: Wei Ran, Xie Yutong, Li Xuerong

Onsite Architect: Xie Yutong, Yu Guangli, Liu Yangcheng

Lighting Consultant: Chen Yingying

Brand Design: Gao Dong, Hezuo (Shanghai) Cultural Creativity Co., Ltd.

Engineering: iStructure

Landscape Designer: Chengdu Manshidi Horticulture Co., Ltd.

Construction: Pengzhou Jiulong Xinchuang Cultural Tourism Development Co., Ltd.

Clients: Sichuan Longmenshan Cultural Tourism Development Co., Ltd.

Operator: China United North West Institute for Engineering Design & Research

City: Chengdu

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Danjingshan Town, Pengzhou, Sichuan, the Jianjiang Small Train Linear Park is a comprehensive tourism route centered on railway stations, organically connecting dining, exhibitions, arts, and heritage revitalization. Its predecessor, the Peng-Bai Railway, was a narrow-gauge line opened in 1961. Although operations ceased in 2004, it remains an irreplaceable emotional bond for the people of Pengzhou. In 2024, driven by the "Operations-Led" philosophy, Jiulong Xinchuang and UN-GROUP launched a revival plan. They proposed the concept of "Time Fold · Rebirth on Tracks," linking over ten project nodes via 3.5 kilometers of rail, with full completion expected by 2026.