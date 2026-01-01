Pengpeng'er Bistro / UN-GROUP

-
Architects: UN-GROUP
- Area: 410 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Songkai Liu
-
Manufacturers: Aluminum panel (Removed), Unknown (Removed), Unknown (Removed), Unknown (Removed), Unknown (Removed), Unknown (Removed)
-
Lead Architects: Wang Xiaoyu, Yang Lie
- Category: Restaurant, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
- Design Team: Wei Ran, Xie Yutong, Li Xuerong
- Onsite Architect: Xie Yutong, Yu Guangli, Liu Yangcheng
- Lighting Consultant: Chen Yingying
- Brand Design: Gao Dong, Hezuo (Shanghai) Cultural Creativity Co., Ltd.
- Engineering: iStructure
- Landscape Designer: Chengdu Manshidi Horticulture Co., Ltd.
- Construction: Pengzhou Jiulong Xinchuang Cultural Tourism Development Co., Ltd.
- Clients: Sichuan Longmenshan Cultural Tourism Development Co., Ltd.
- Operator: China United North West Institute for Engineering Design & Research
- City: Chengdu
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Danjingshan Town, Pengzhou, Sichuan, the Jianjiang Small Train Linear Park is a comprehensive tourism route centered on railway stations, organically connecting dining, exhibitions, arts, and heritage revitalization. Its predecessor, the Peng-Bai Railway, was a narrow-gauge line opened in 1961. Although operations ceased in 2004, it remains an irreplaceable emotional bond for the people of Pengzhou. In 2024, driven by the "Operations-Led" philosophy, Jiulong Xinchuang and UN-GROUP launched a revival plan. They proposed the concept of "Time Fold · Rebirth on Tracks," linking over ten project nodes via 3.5 kilometers of rail, with full completion expected by 2026.