  Pengpeng'er Bistro / UN-GROUP

Pengpeng'er Bistro / UN-GROUP

Pengpeng'er Bistro / UN-GROUP - Exterior Photography
Pengpeng'er Bistro / UN-GROUP - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, Beam
Pengpeng'er Bistro / UN-GROUP - Interior Photography

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Restaurant, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Chengdu, China
  • Architects: UN-GROUP
  Area:  410
  Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Songkai Liu
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Aluminum panel (Removed), Unknown (Removed), Unknown (Removed), Unknown (Removed), Unknown (Removed), Unknown (Removed)
  • Lead Architects: Wang Xiaoyu, Yang Lie
  • Design Team: Wei Ran, Xie Yutong, Li Xuerong
  • Onsite Architect: Xie Yutong, Yu Guangli, Liu Yangcheng
  • Lighting Consultant: Chen Yingying
  • Brand Design: Gao Dong, Hezuo (Shanghai) Cultural Creativity Co., Ltd.
  • Engineering: iStructure
  • Landscape Designer: Chengdu Manshidi Horticulture Co., Ltd.
  • Construction: Pengzhou Jiulong Xinchuang Cultural Tourism Development Co., Ltd.
  • Clients: Sichuan Longmenshan Cultural Tourism Development Co., Ltd.
  • Operator: China United North West Institute for Engineering Design & Research
  • City: Chengdu
  • Country: China
Pengpeng'er Bistro / UN-GROUP - Exterior Photography
© Songkai Liu

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Danjingshan Town, Pengzhou, Sichuan, the Jianjiang Small Train Linear Park is a comprehensive tourism route centered on railway stations, organically connecting dining, exhibitions, arts, and heritage revitalization. Its predecessor, the Peng-Bai Railway, was a narrow-gauge line opened in 1961. Although operations ceased in 2004, it remains an irreplaceable emotional bond for the people of Pengzhou. In 2024, driven by the "Operations-Led" philosophy, Jiulong Xinchuang and UN-GROUP launched a revival plan. They proposed the concept of "Time Fold · Rebirth on Tracks," linking over ten project nodes via 3.5 kilometers of rail, with full completion expected by 2026.

Project gallery

UN-GROUP
Restaurant, Hospitality Architecture, Interior Design, China
"Pengpeng'er Bistro / UN-GROUP" 01 Jan 2026. ArchDaily.

© Songkai Liu

棚朋儿餐厅 / UN-GROUP 未集建筑

