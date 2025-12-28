Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
nice rice Xinle Road Concept Store / say architects - Interior Photography, Woodnice rice Xinle Road Concept Store / say architects - Interior Photography, Woodnice rice Xinle Road Concept Store / say architects - Image 19 of 26nice rice Xinle Road Concept Store / say architects - Interior Photography, Woodnice rice Xinle Road Concept Store / say architects - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Retail, Retail Interiors
Shanghai, China
  • Interior Designers: say architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  230
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:HereSpace
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  ZAMANI
  • Lead Architects: Zhang Yan, Shan Jianan
  • Design Team: Sun Ziyi (Project Manager), Xu Han
  • Engineering: Hangzhou Light Track Lighting Design Co., Ltd.
  • General Contractor: Shanghai Zhonggeng Decoration Design Co., Ltd.
  • City: Shanghai
  • Country: China
nice rice Xinle Road Concept Store / say architects - Exterior Photography, Glass
© HereSpace

Text description provided by the architects. Nice rice Xinle Road marks the origin of the brand, and this year it has been thoughtfully renewed. Today, the brand has expanded to dozens of cities nationwide, yet each new opening looks back to Xinle Road as its point of departure. With this vision at the core, say reimagined the store as a place of convergence, depicting a warm, welcoming"rice house".

Project gallery

About this office
say architects
Cite: "nice rice Xinle Road Concept Store / say architects" 28 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037292/nice-rice-xinle-road-concept-store-say-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

nice rice 新乐路概念店 / say architects

