nice rice Xinle Road Concept Store / say architects

•
Shanghai, China
-
Interior Designers: say architects
- Area: 230 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:HereSpace
-
Manufacturers: ZAMANI
-
Lead Architects: Zhang Yan, Shan Jianan
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Retail, Retail Interiors
- Design Team: Sun Ziyi (Project Manager), Xu Han
- Engineering: Hangzhou Light Track Lighting Design Co., Ltd.
- General Contractor: Shanghai Zhonggeng Decoration Design Co., Ltd.
- City: Shanghai
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Nice rice Xinle Road marks the origin of the brand, and this year it has been thoughtfully renewed. Today, the brand has expanded to dozens of cities nationwide, yet each new opening looks back to Xinle Road as its point of departure. With this vision at the core, say reimagined the store as a place of convergence, depicting a warm, welcoming"rice house".