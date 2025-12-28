nice rice Xinle Road Concept Store / say architects

+ 21

Retail, Retail Interiors • Shanghai, China Interior Designers: say architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 230 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: HereSpace

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: ZAMANI

Lead Architects: Zhang Yan, Shan Jianan

Category: Retail, Retail Interiors

Design Team: Sun Ziyi (Project Manager), Xu Han

Engineering: Hangzhou Light Track Lighting Design Co., Ltd.

General Contractor: Shanghai Zhonggeng Decoration Design Co., Ltd.

City: Shanghai

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Nice rice Xinle Road marks the origin of the brand, and this year it has been thoughtfully renewed. Today, the brand has expanded to dozens of cities nationwide, yet each new opening looks back to Xinle Road as its point of departure. With this vision at the core, say reimagined the store as a place of convergence, depicting a warm, welcoming"rice house".