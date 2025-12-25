Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
House of Porphyry / Mosley Thorold

Highgate, London, United Kingdom
Text description provided by the architects. London-based architecture practice Mosley Thorold has transformed a Victorian villa into a coherent and materially rich family home. Once remodelled into a flamboyant 1990s party house, the existing property featured a number of bizarre circulation conditions including a poorly detailed mezzanine walkway leading nowhere but breaking up the double height space and views of the garden at the rear. This fragmented the plan, and cluttered the space leaving the house with disoriented circulation unsuitable for family life. The refurbishment sought to restore flow, bring light deeply into the plan and create a home to support everyday life with ease.

