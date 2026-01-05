The Gorakhpur Farmhouse / DW5 Architects

+ 33

Category: Houses

Technical Team: Abhay Kumar, Vijay Sharma

Design Team: Amisha Gupta, Jhanvi Mishra, Rashmi Gupta, Alankrita Sahu

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Farooq Azam

General Contractor: Triloki Prajapati

City: Gorakhpur

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. The Gorakhpur Farmhouse is an unwritten dialogue between architecture and nature—an intuitive response to land, climate, and craft. It does not impose itself but rather listens, adapts, and emerges as an organic extension of its surroundings. Located in a 20-year-old mango-teak orchard, the project follows a fundamental principle: to build without erasure. Every tree on site remains untouched, guiding the home's spatial layout, shaping courtyards, and framing views.