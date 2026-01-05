Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. The Gorakhpur Farmhouse / DW5 Architects

The Gorakhpur Farmhouse / DW5 Architects

Save

The Gorakhpur Farmhouse / DW5 Architects - Exterior Photography, Brick, Garden, CourtyardThe Gorakhpur Farmhouse / DW5 Architects - Exterior Photography, Brick, Glass, CourtyardThe Gorakhpur Farmhouse / DW5 Architects - Interior Photography, Brick, CourtyardThe Gorakhpur Farmhouse / DW5 Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Table, Lighting, ChairThe Gorakhpur Farmhouse / DW5 Architects - More Images+ 33

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Gorakhpur, India
  • Architects: DW5 Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5500 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Atik Bheda
  • Lead Architects: Prakhar Ranjan
  • Category: Houses
  • Technical Team: Abhay Kumar, Vijay Sharma
  • Design Team: Amisha Gupta, Jhanvi Mishra, Rashmi Gupta, Alankrita Sahu
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Farooq Azam
  • General Contractor: Triloki Prajapati
  • City: Gorakhpur
  • Country: India
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Gorakhpur Farmhouse / DW5 Architects - Exterior Photography, Courtyard
© Atik Bheda

Text description provided by the architects. The Gorakhpur Farmhouse is an unwritten dialogue between architecture and nature—an intuitive response to land, climate, and craft. It does not impose itself but rather listens, adapts, and emerges as an organic extension of its surroundings. Located in a 20-year-old mango-teak orchard, the project follows a fundamental principle: to build without erasure. Every tree on site remains untouched, guiding the home's spatial layout, shaping courtyards, and framing views.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
DW5 Architects
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "The Gorakhpur Farmhouse / DW5 Architects" 05 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037270/the-gorakhpur-farmhouse-dw5-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags