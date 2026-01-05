The Gorakhpur Farmhouse / DW5 Architects

-
Architects: DW5 Architects
- Area: 5500 ft²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Atik Bheda
-
Lead Architects: Prakhar Ranjan
Text description provided by the architects. The Gorakhpur Farmhouse is an unwritten dialogue between architecture and nature—an intuitive response to land, climate, and craft. It does not impose itself but rather listens, adapts, and emerges as an organic extension of its surroundings. Located in a 20-year-old mango-teak orchard, the project follows a fundamental principle: to build without erasure. Every tree on site remains untouched, guiding the home's spatial layout, shaping courtyards, and framing views.