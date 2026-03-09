Wood House / JAK Architecture

•
Victoria, Australia
-
Architects: JAK Architecture
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Mike Parlapiano
-
Manufacturers: Akari, Angelucci, Angelucci 20th Century, Angus Gardner, Angus White, Angus White, Angus White, Beige, Eames moulded ply, Eco Outdoor, HAY, House of Orange, Loom Rugs, Monde, Sheet Society
-
- Category: Houses, Renovation
- Styling: Sylvie Goetz
- City: Victoria
- Country: Australia
Text description provided by the architects. What began as a modest brief for a young and growing family soon evolved into a considered renovation that reimagines an existing Barwon Heads home. The original house had endured several unsympathetic alterations over the years, leaving it disjointed and built to a poor standard.