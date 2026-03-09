Wood House / JAK Architecture

+ 19

Houses, Renovation • Victoria, Australia Architects: JAK Architecture

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Mike Parlapiano

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Akari , Angelucci , Angelucci 20th Century , Angus Gardner , Angus White , Angus White , Angus White , Beige , Eames moulded ply , Eco Outdoor , HAY , House of Orange , Loom Rugs , Monde , Sheet Society

Builder: Bond Construction

Category: Houses, Renovation

Styling: Sylvie Goetz

City: Victoria

Country: Australia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. What began as a modest brief for a young and growing family soon evolved into a considered renovation that reimagines an existing Barwon Heads home. The original house had endured several unsympathetic alterations over the years, leaving it disjointed and built to a poor standard.