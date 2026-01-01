Villa 1374 / The Purple Ink Studio

+ 18

Category: Houses

Principals: Akshay Heranjal, Aditi Pai, Nishita Bhatia

Interior Design Team: Rajvi Shah, Anareen Reynolds

Project Team: Jaikumar V, Aravind Vankadaru, Mukesh Naik, Akshay Acharya

Structural Consultant: Design Ventures Engineering Consultants (I) Pvt Ltd.,

Mep Consultant: Synectics consultants

Hvac: Prime Group Associates

Interior Contractor: Rathore Interiors

City: Bengaluru

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. Project 1374 is located in one of the plotted developments in the north of Bangalore, characterized by well-demarcated plots, spacious roads, and organized infrastructure. Trees flank the wide streets, dividing the plots with dense canopies offering shaded avenues. Abutting the plot stood a cluster of trees- a quiet presence. We borrowed these trees into the design, their presence extending into the home's narrative.