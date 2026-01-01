Villa 1374 / The Purple Ink Studio

-
Architects: The Purple Ink Studio
- Area: 15800 ft²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Akshay Heranjal
- Category: Houses
- Principals: Akshay Heranjal, Aditi Pai, Nishita Bhatia
- Interior Design Team: Rajvi Shah, Anareen Reynolds
- Project Team: Jaikumar V, Aravind Vankadaru, Mukesh Naik, Akshay Acharya
- Structural Consultant: Design Ventures Engineering Consultants (I) Pvt Ltd.,
- Mep Consultant: Synectics consultants
- Hvac: Prime Group Associates
- Interior Contractor: Rathore Interiors
- City: Bengaluru
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. Project 1374 is located in one of the plotted developments in the north of Bangalore, characterized by well-demarcated plots, spacious roads, and organized infrastructure. Trees flank the wide streets, dividing the plots with dense canopies offering shaded avenues. Abutting the plot stood a cluster of trees- a quiet presence. We borrowed these trees into the design, their presence extending into the home's narrative.