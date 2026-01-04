The 1999’s Coffee / KQI Architect

+ 17

Category: Coffee Shop

City: Ho Chi Minh City

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a prominent corner lot along one of the busiest streets in Bà Rịa Ward, The 1999's Coffee has emerged as a distinctive landmark within the rapidly developing urban district. More than a venue for tea and coffee, the project was envisioned as a bold architectural gesture—an inviting retreat that offers a moment of calm amid the relentless pace of the surrounding city.