  The 1999's Coffee / KQI Architect

The 1999’s Coffee / KQI Architect

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Coffee Shop
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  Architects: KQI Architect
  Area: 210
  Year: 2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Minq Bui
© Minq Bui

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a prominent corner lot along one of the busiest streets in Bà Rịa Ward, The 1999's Coffee has emerged as a distinctive landmark within the rapidly developing urban district. More than a venue for tea and coffee, the project was envisioned as a bold architectural gesture—an inviting retreat that offers a moment of calm amid the relentless pace of the surrounding city.

KQI Architect
KQI Architect
Coffee Shop Vietnam
Cite: "The 1999's Coffee / KQI Architect" 04 Jan 2026. ArchDaily.

