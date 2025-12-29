House in Koganei, SA House / OFA (OfficeForArchitects) Architectural Design Office

+ 22

Category: Houses

Collaborating Architect: Mitsuhide Hashimoto (Sora Architectural Design Office)

Structural Engineer: Hirokazu Osaka (Hirokazu Osaka Structural Design Office (OSD))

Design Support: Atsushi Kataoka (Kataoka Architectural Studio)

Construction Management: Tadaharu Ina (Sanryo Construction Company)

City: Tokyo

Country: Japan

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This project is a two-story timber house situated in a quiet suburban neighborhood adjacent to an urban park on the outskirts of Tokyo. The project began with a shared vision between the client and the architect: to place a "tunnel of greenery" at the center of the home. The design process, therefore, started with the careful selection of a site capable of realizing this idea. Benefiting from the lush trees of the park extending to the north, the internal space incorporates a generous opening that frames the landscape and draws views deep into the house, establishing the integration of greenery as the principal architectural theme.