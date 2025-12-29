Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. House in Koganei, SA House / OFA (OfficeForArchitects) Architectural Design Office

House in Koganei, SA House / OFA (OfficeForArchitects) Architectural Design Office

Save

House in Koganei, SA House / OFA (OfficeForArchitects) Architectural Design Office - Image 2 of 27House in Koganei, SA House / OFA (OfficeForArchitects) Architectural Design Office - Interior Photography, WoodHouse in Koganei, SA House / OFA (OfficeForArchitects) Architectural Design Office - Image 4 of 27House in Koganei, SA House / OFA (OfficeForArchitects) Architectural Design Office - Image 5 of 27House in Koganei, SA House / OFA (OfficeForArchitects) Architectural Design Office - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Tokyo, Japan
  • Category: Houses
  • Collaborating Architect: Mitsuhide Hashimoto (Sora Architectural Design Office)
  • Structural Engineer: Hirokazu Osaka (Hirokazu Osaka Structural Design Office (OSD))
  • Design Support: Atsushi Kataoka (Kataoka Architectural Studio)
  • Construction Management: Tadaharu Ina (Sanryo Construction Company)
  • City: Tokyo
  • Country: Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House in Koganei, SA House / OFA (OfficeForArchitects) Architectural Design Office - Image 2 of 27
© Yasuhiro Nakayama

Text description provided by the architects. This project is a two-story timber house situated in a quiet suburban neighborhood adjacent to an urban park on the outskirts of Tokyo. The project began with a shared vision between the client and the architect: to place a "tunnel of greenery" at the center of the home. The design process, therefore, started with the careful selection of a site capable of realizing this idea. Benefiting from the lush trees of the park extending to the north, the internal space incorporates a generous opening that frames the landscape and draws views deep into the house, establishing the integration of greenery as the principal architectural theme.

Content Loader
About this office
OFA (OfficeForArchitects) Architectural Design Office
Office

Materials

WoodGlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "House in Koganei, SA House / OFA (OfficeForArchitects) Architectural Design Office" 29 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037252/house-in-koganei-sa-house-ofa-officeforarchitects-architectural-design-office> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags