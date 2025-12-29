House in Koganei, SA House / OFA (OfficeForArchitects) Architectural Design Office

-
- Area: 95 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Yasuhiro Nakayama
-
Manufacturers: LIXIL , Miratap, Toto, YKKAP
-
Lead Architect: Kiichiro Usami
- Category: Houses
- Collaborating Architect: Mitsuhide Hashimoto (Sora Architectural Design Office)
- Structural Engineer: Hirokazu Osaka (Hirokazu Osaka Structural Design Office (OSD))
- Design Support: Atsushi Kataoka (Kataoka Architectural Studio)
- Construction Management: Tadaharu Ina (Sanryo Construction Company)
- City: Tokyo
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. This project is a two-story timber house situated in a quiet suburban neighborhood adjacent to an urban park on the outskirts of Tokyo. The project began with a shared vision between the client and the architect: to place a "tunnel of greenery" at the center of the home. The design process, therefore, started with the careful selection of a site capable of realizing this idea. Benefiting from the lush trees of the park extending to the north, the internal space incorporates a generous opening that frames the landscape and draws views deep into the house, establishing the integration of greenery as the principal architectural theme.