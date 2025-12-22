White Brick House / PLAN Architects office

+ 21

More Specs

Less Specs

Located in Nature – The site is located in a small residential district developed in the early 2000s to collectively relocate residents who had been scattered in the Jeungsimsa Temple district of Mudeungsan Mountain, outside the park areas. The refreshing sound of rushing water in the valley and its proximity to the summit of Mudeungsan Mountain create a beautiful and serene village atmosphere. Visitors who travel from afar for meals or tea, hikers, and local residents strolling through the village add a subtle liveliness to the community.