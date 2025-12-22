Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. South Korea
  5. White Brick House / PLAN Architects office

White Brick House / PLAN Architects office

Save

White Brick House / PLAN Architects office - Interior Photography, Living RoomWhite Brick House / PLAN Architects office - Exterior Photography, BalconyWhite Brick House / PLAN Architects office - Image 4 of 26White Brick House / PLAN Architects office - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, StairsWhite Brick House / PLAN Architects office - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by ArchDaily Team
Mixed Use Architecture, Houses
Gwangju, South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
White Brick House / PLAN Architects office - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Yoon, joon hwan

Located in Nature – The site is located in a small residential district developed in the early 2000s to collectively relocate residents who had been scattered in the Jeungsimsa Temple district of Mudeungsan Mountain, outside the park areas. The refreshing sound of rushing water in the valley and its proximity to the summit of Mudeungsan Mountain create a beautiful and serene village atmosphere. Visitors who travel from afar for meals or tea, hikers, and local residents strolling through the village add a subtle liveliness to the community.   

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
PLAN Architects office
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesSouth Korea

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesSouth Korea
Cite: "White Brick House / PLAN Architects office" 22 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037251/white-brick-house-plan-architects-office> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags