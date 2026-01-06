Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Government
  4. France
  5. Chamber of Notaries of Paris / L'Atelier Senzu + LAGNEAU Architectes

Chamber of Notaries of Paris / L'Atelier Senzu + LAGNEAU Architectes

Save

Chamber of Notaries of Paris / L'Atelier Senzu + LAGNEAU Architectes - Exterior Photography, FacadeChamber of Notaries of Paris / L'Atelier Senzu + LAGNEAU Architectes - Image 3 of 42Chamber of Notaries of Paris / L'Atelier Senzu + LAGNEAU Architectes - Image 4 of 42Chamber of Notaries of Paris / L'Atelier Senzu + LAGNEAU Architectes - Interior PhotographyChamber of Notaries of Paris / L'Atelier Senzu + LAGNEAU Architectes - More Images+ 37

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Government, Refurbishment, Renovation
Paris, France
  • Lead Team: Wandrille Marchais, David Dottelonde, Victor Duffau
  • Design Team: Léa Noguès, Gabriel Chatel
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: TECCO
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: INEX
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Franck Boutté Consultants
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Mazet & Associés, VS-a
  • Interior Design: Anna Saint Pierre
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Clarity
  • City: Paris
  • Country: France
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Chamber of Notaries of Paris / L'Atelier Senzu + LAGNEAU Architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Rory Gardiner

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of the Chamber of Notaries is located in the 1st arrondissement of Paris. The project represents a thoughtful transformation of an existing structure, balancing the preservation of Parisian heritage with contemporary architectural interventions.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
LAGNEAU Architectes
Office
L'Atelier Senzu
Office

Materials

GlassStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureGovernmentRefurbishmentRenovationFrance

Materials and Tags

GlassStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureGovernmentRefurbishmentRenovationFrance
Cite: "Chamber of Notaries of Paris / L'Atelier Senzu + LAGNEAU Architectes" 06 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037246/chamber-of-notaries-of-paris-latelier-senzu-plus-lagneau-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags