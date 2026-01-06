Chamber of Notaries of Paris / L'Atelier Senzu + LAGNEAU Architectes

+ 37

Category: Government, Refurbishment, Renovation

Lead Team: Wandrille Marchais, David Dottelonde, Victor Duffau

Design Team: Léa Noguès, Gabriel Chatel

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: TECCO

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: INEX

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Franck Boutté Consultants

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Mazet & Associés, VS-a

Interior Design: Anna Saint Pierre

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Clarity

City: Paris

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of the Chamber of Notaries is located in the 1st arrondissement of Paris. The project represents a thoughtful transformation of an existing structure, balancing the preservation of Parisian heritage with contemporary architectural interventions.