Chamber of Notaries of Paris / L'Atelier Senzu + LAGNEAU Architectes

•
Paris, France
-
Architects: L'Atelier Senzu, LAGNEAU Architectes
- Area: 2868 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Cyrille Weiner, Rory Gardiner
-
Manufacturers: Saint-Gobain, Degaine et Mergozzo, MARAZZI, QUINTESSENZA CERAMICHE, vandaglas
- Category: Government, Refurbishment, Renovation
- Lead Team: Wandrille Marchais, David Dottelonde, Victor Duffau
- Design Team: Léa Noguès, Gabriel Chatel
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: TECCO
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: INEX
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Franck Boutté Consultants
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Mazet & Associés, VS-a
- Interior Design: Anna Saint Pierre
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Clarity
- City: Paris
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of the Chamber of Notaries is located in the 1st arrondissement of Paris. The project represents a thoughtful transformation of an existing structure, balancing the preservation of Parisian heritage with contemporary architectural interventions.