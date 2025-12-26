TD2 House / Hinzstudio

+ 20

Houses • Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Architects: Hinzstudio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 284 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Quang Trần

Category: Houses

City: Ho Chi Minh City

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. The project explores spatial organization as a way to nurture family connection and faith within everyday life. The house is situated on a 4 × 20 meter plot that gradually narrows toward the rear, presenting familiar constraints of Vietnam's tube houses: a deep, elongated layout with limited access to natural light and ventilation. The building has only two open sides: an east-facing frontage that receives morning sunlight and a side façade bordering a narrow alley, offering an opportunity to introduce additional daylight into the interior.