TD2 House / Hinzstudio

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  • Architects: Hinzstudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  284
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Quang Trần
Text description provided by the architects. The project explores spatial organization as a way to nurture family connection and faith within everyday life. The house is situated on a 4 × 20 meter plot that gradually narrows toward the rear, presenting familiar constraints of Vietnam's tube houses: a deep, elongated layout with limited access to natural light and ventilation. The building has only two open sides: an east-facing frontage that receives morning sunlight and a side façade bordering a narrow alley, offering an opportunity to introduce additional daylight into the interior.

