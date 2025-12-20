Brookline High School - 22 Tappan Building / William Rawn Associates

•
Brookline, United States
-
Architects: William Rawn Associates
- Area: 118000 ft²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:Robert Benson
-
Manufacturers: Longboard, Armstrong Ceilings, Crossvile, Curtain Wall, Deer Isle Granite, Glen-Gery, Joseph Cohn & Son Tile and Terrazzo, Nemo
-
-
-
-
-
-
Structural Engineer: LeMessurier, LeMessurier Consultants
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: High School
- Principal In Charge: Sam Lasky
- Project Architect And Manager: Andrew Jonic
- Architect, Façade Design + Documentation: Dan Bielenin
- Architect, Façade Documentation: Mark Borreliz
- Architect, Interior Coordination + Documentation: Jeanne Carey
- Food Service Consultant: Crabtree McGrath Associates, Inc.
- City: Brookline
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. 22 Tappan Street is the most expansive component of the Brookline High School Expansion and Renovation project. This new five-story academic building serves 700 students with general use classrooms, physics labs, special education suites, collaboration spaces, a library, cafeteria, a 125-seat white box theatre, and administrative and support spaces.