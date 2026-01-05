Non-Commercial Cultural Hub / IPA Filip Kozarski

-
Architects: IPA Filip Kozarski
- Area: 1500 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:PION Studio
-
Manufacturers: mozi studio
- Category: Cultural Architecture, Cultural Center
- Construction Manager / Contractor: Łukasz Murawski
- Contractor: Krzysztof Łaszkiewicz
- Director Of Investment Delivery: Piotr Pisarek
- Project Manager: Michał Pilachowski
- Heritage Conservation Specialist: Ewa Jachnicka
- Heritage Conservation Specialist Façade: Anna Kowalczyk Chmielewska
- Architects Investor’s Representative: Paulina Lehmann and the Roark Studio Team
- Interior Design, Visual Identity: Filip Kozarski
- Visual Identity: Marian Misiak
- Sanitary Systems: Marek Mizerski
- Electrical Systems: Mateusz Boiwko
- Technical Coordination Tenant’s Side: Kamil Bamburski
- Coordination Investor’s Side: Joanna Kwiatkowska
- Tenant, Concept Originator, Overall Project Supervision: Alicja Jabłonowska
- City: Gdańsk
- Country: Poland
Text description provided by the architects. Grid Arthub is located in Hall 31B, a late 19th-century industrial building in the Gdańsk Shipyard, a site historically associated with both shipbuilding and the Solidarity movement. The project began with an intention to preserve the hall's layered identity while introducing a flexible contemporary program that could support the growing creative sector in Gdańsk. The inspiration came from the building's long and changing history. Over time, it served as a wood-drying plant, mess hall, boxing gym, and office space. Rather than erasing these traces, the design sought to work with them, maintaining a sense of continuity while opening the interior to new uses.