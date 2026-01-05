Non-Commercial Cultural Hub / IPA Filip Kozarski

+ 29

Category: Cultural Architecture, Cultural Center

Construction Manager / Contractor: Łukasz Murawski

Contractor: Krzysztof Łaszkiewicz

Director Of Investment Delivery: Piotr Pisarek

Project Manager: Michał Pilachowski

Heritage Conservation Specialist: Ewa Jachnicka

Heritage Conservation Specialist Façade: Anna Kowalczyk Chmielewska

Architects Investor’s Representative: Paulina Lehmann and the Roark Studio Team

Interior Design, Visual Identity: Filip Kozarski

Visual Identity: Marian Misiak

Sanitary Systems: Marek Mizerski

Electrical Systems: Mateusz Boiwko

Technical Coordination Tenant’s Side: Kamil Bamburski

Coordination Investor’s Side: Joanna Kwiatkowska

Tenant, Concept Originator, Overall Project Supervision: Alicja Jabłonowska

City: Gdańsk

Country: Poland

Text description provided by the architects. Grid Arthub is located in Hall 31B, a late 19th-century industrial building in the Gdańsk Shipyard, a site historically associated with both shipbuilding and the Solidarity movement. The project began with an intention to preserve the hall's layered identity while introducing a flexible contemporary program that could support the growing creative sector in Gdańsk. The inspiration came from the building's long and changing history. Over time, it served as a wood-drying plant, mess hall, boxing gym, and office space. Rather than erasing these traces, the design sought to work with them, maintaining a sense of continuity while opening the interior to new uses.