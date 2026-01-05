Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Non-Commercial Cultural Hub / IPA Filip Kozarski

Non-Commercial Cultural Hub / IPA Filip Kozarski

Non-Commercial Cultural Hub / IPA Filip Kozarski

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Cultural Architecture, Cultural Center
Gdańsk, Poland
  • Architects: IPA Filip Kozarski
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:PION Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  mozi studio
  • Construction Manager / Contractor: Łukasz Murawski
  • Contractor: Krzysztof Łaszkiewicz
  • Director Of Investment Delivery: Piotr Pisarek
  • Project Manager: Michał Pilachowski
  • Heritage Conservation Specialist: Ewa Jachnicka
  • Heritage Conservation Specialist Façade: Anna Kowalczyk Chmielewska
  • Architects Investor’s Representative: Paulina Lehmann and the Roark Studio Team
  • Interior Design, Visual Identity: Filip Kozarski
  • Visual Identity: Marian Misiak
  • Sanitary Systems: Marek Mizerski
  • Electrical Systems: Mateusz Boiwko
  • Technical Coordination Tenant’s Side: Kamil Bamburski
  • Coordination Investor’s Side: Joanna Kwiatkowska
  • Tenant, Concept Originator, Overall Project Supervision: Alicja Jabłonowska
  • City: Gdańsk
  • Country: Poland
Non-Commercial Cultural Hub / IPA Filip Kozarski - Interior Photography, Lighting, Brick
© PION Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Grid Arthub is located in Hall 31B, a late 19th-century industrial building in the Gdańsk Shipyard, a site historically associated with both shipbuilding and the Solidarity movement. The project began with an intention to preserve the hall's layered identity while introducing a flexible contemporary program that could support the growing creative sector in Gdańsk. The inspiration came from the building's long and changing history. Over time, it served as a wood-drying plant, mess hall, boxing gym, and office space. Rather than erasing these traces, the design sought to work with them, maintaining a sense of continuity while opening the interior to new uses.

IPA Filip Kozarski
Cite: "Non-Commercial Cultural Hub / IPA Filip Kozarski" 05 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037229/non-commercial-cultural-hub-ipa-filip-kozarski> ISSN 0719-8884

