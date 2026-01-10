Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  De Piek Waterfront Residential Tower / KCAP

De Piek Waterfront Residential Tower / KCAP

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture
Rotterdam, The Netherlands
  Architects: KCAP
  Area: 1315
  Year: 2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Ossip van Duivenbode
De Piek Waterfront Residential Tower / KCAP
© Ossip van Duivenbode

Urban Catalyst - Standing 74 meters tall at the tip of Feijenoord Island, De Piek transforms a neglected parking lot into a vibrant waterfront hub. This residential tower brings new life to a previously overlooked industrial area in South Rotterdam, with 142 apartments and a ground-floor café that opens the quay to public use. Strategically positioned next to the Piek bridge, De Piek is part of a broader vision to convert the former industrial zone into a lively urban quarter blending residential, commercial, and public functions. The tower creates space where living, meeting, and relaxation converge, restoring the relationship between city and river. As the first project in a series of planned developments, it demonstrates the area's potential and sets the stage for future transformation: a place where industrial rawness meets contemporary urban vitality.

KCAP
KCAP
Materials

Glass, Steel

Residential Architecture, The Netherlands

Top #Tags