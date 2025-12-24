Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Canada
  5. Anzio Laneway House / Imu Chan Architecture

Anzio Laneway House / Imu Chan Architecture

Save

Anzio Laneway House / Imu Chan Architecture - Interior Photography, KitchenAnzio Laneway House / Imu Chan Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, Stairs, HandrailAnzio Laneway House / Imu Chan Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, GlassAnzio Laneway House / Imu Chan Architecture - Exterior PhotographyAnzio Laneway House / Imu Chan Architecture - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Vancouver, Canada
  • Category: Houses
  • Construction Equipment: Capital Home Energy
  • City: Vancouver
  • Country: Canada
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Anzio Laneway House / Imu Chan Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Lucas Inacio Photography

Text description provided by the architects. On a hillside laneway stands a white monolith, sharply defined amidst the neighbouring stucco homes. It takes on the form of a simple house but wears an industrial, utilitarian exterior. It is monochromatic and almost austere; a window folds at the eave, reaching toward the roof ridge. The large glazing steals the colour hues of the sky like a chameleon.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Imu Chan Architecture
Office

Materials

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCanada

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCanada
Cite: "Anzio Laneway House / Imu Chan Architecture" 24 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037215/anzio-laneway-house-imu-chan-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags