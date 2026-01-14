Indigenous Hub / BDP Quadrangle

+ 11

Text description provided by the architects. The Toronto Indigenous Hub emerges as an urban landmark where architecture, healing, and reconciliation intertwine in an unprecedented comprehensive proposal. Located in the Canary District, this 40,000 m² development occupies an entire block and integrates an Indigenous Community Health Center, two mid-rise residential buildings —Canary House and Birch House, with a total of 400 homes—, the Miziwe Biik Training Institute, a civic plaza, and the Indigenous Peoples Garden Patio. It is a carefully designed urban ecosystem aimed at serving and strengthening Toronto's urban Indigenous community, estimated at around 70,000 people.