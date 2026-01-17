Vale Verde Farm / Bruschini Arquitetura

-
Architects: Bruschini Arquitetura
- Area: 250 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Pedro Napolitano Prata
Lead Architect: Fabio Bruschini
Text description provided by the architects. This project originated from the basic shape of a country house. A simple pavilion with a gabled roof. From there, we filled in this starting point through the lens of more contemporary and current architecture. The owners' desire was for a simple, beautiful, and extremely functional design, with a very streamlined architectural program: