Vale Verde Farm / Bruschini Arquitetura

Category: Houses

Technical Team: Karina Matias, Angelo Buzelli

Engineering & Consulting > Others: 100 engenharia

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Timbau Estruturas - madeira engenheirada

Landscape Design: Ciça Gorski

City: São Bento do Sapucaí

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. This project originated from the basic shape of a country house. A simple pavilion with a gabled roof. From there, we filled in this starting point through the lens of more contemporary and current architecture. The owners' desire was for a simple, beautiful, and extremely functional design, with a very streamlined architectural program: