Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restoration
  4. Chile
  5. Concón House / Osvaldo Larrain + Tomás Tironi

Concón House / Osvaldo Larrain + Tomás Tironi

Save

Concón House / Osvaldo Larrain + Tomás Tironi - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, Countertop, ChairConcón House / Osvaldo Larrain + Tomás Tironi - Exterior Photography, ConcreteConcón House / Osvaldo Larrain + Tomás Tironi - Exterior Photography, Aerial View PhotographyConcón House / Osvaldo Larrain + Tomás Tironi - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamConcón House / Osvaldo Larrain + Tomás Tironi - More Images+ 8

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Restoration
Valparaíso, Chile
  • Category: Restoration
  • Lead Team: Osvaldo Larrain, Tomas Tironi
  • City: Valparaíso
  • Country: Chile
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Concón House / Osvaldo Larrain + Tomás Tironi - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Osvaldo Larrain Jory

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in a quiet neighborhood of an old resort that, cornered by the development of neighboring cities, has managed to maintain its atmosphere, warehouses, and dirt streets without sidewalks. The lowest point of the neighborhood is its square, and lower than the square is the house.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Osvaldo Larrain
Office
Tomás Tironi
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRestorationChile
Cite: "Concón House / Osvaldo Larrain + Tomás Tironi" [Casa Concón / Osvaldo Larrain + Tomás Tironi] 02 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037180/concon-house-osvaldo-larrain-plus-tomas-tironi> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags