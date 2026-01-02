Concón House / Osvaldo Larrain + Tomás Tironi

+ 8

Category: Restoration

Lead Team: Osvaldo Larrain, Tomas Tironi

City: Valparaíso

Country: Chile

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in a quiet neighborhood of an old resort that, cornered by the development of neighboring cities, has managed to maintain its atmosphere, warehouses, and dirt streets without sidewalks. The lowest point of the neighborhood is its square, and lower than the square is the house.