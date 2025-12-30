Lúcio Costa House / amanda arcuri

+ 19

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Architects: Amanda Arcuri

Area: 90 m²

Year: 2024

Photographs: Renato Mangolin

Category: Houses, Renovation

Coordination: Amanda Arcuri

Collaboration: Danilo Filgueiras, Gabriel Martucci

Intern: Mariana Guimarães

Lighting Design: Diana Joels

Civil Engineering Team: Plano C Arquitetura e Execução

Metalwork: Metalúrgica Sena

City: Rio de Janeiro

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The objective was to reflect on the relationship between the kitchen and the other spaces of the Duvivier-Byington house, a project by the Carioca architect Lúcio Costa dated 1988, located in Rio de Janeiro. When the house was designed and built, the kitchen was a relatively small and closed environment. Over time, living patterns have transformed, and this space has come to occupy a central role in the dynamics of the house, becoming a place of great permanence, with various functions and a meeting point.