Lúcio Costa House / amanda arcuri

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
  • Architects: Amanda Arcuri
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  90
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Renato Mangolin
  • Coordination: Amanda Arcuri
  • Collaboration: Danilo Filgueiras, Gabriel Martucci
  • Intern: Mariana Guimarães
  • Lighting Design: Diana Joels
  • Civil Engineering Team: Plano C Arquitetura e Execução
  • Metalwork: Metalúrgica Sena
Lúcio Costa House / amanda arcuri - Image 7 of 24
© Renato Mangolin

Text description provided by the architects. The objective was to reflect on the relationship between the kitchen and the other spaces of the Duvivier-Byington house, a project by the Carioca architect Lúcio Costa dated 1988, located in Rio de Janeiro. When the house was designed and built, the kitchen was a relatively small and closed environment. Over time, living patterns have transformed, and this space has come to occupy a central role in the dynamics of the house, becoming a place of great permanence, with various functions and a meeting point.

Project gallery

About this office
amanda arcuri
Cite: "Lúcio Costa House / amanda arcuri" [Casa Lúcio Costa / amanda arcuri] 30 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037178/lucio-costa-house-amanda-arcuri> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags