Lúcio Costa House / amanda arcuri

-
Architects: Amanda Arcuri
- Area: 90 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Renato Mangolin
- Category: Houses, Renovation
- Coordination: Amanda Arcuri
- Collaboration: Danilo Filgueiras, Gabriel Martucci
- Intern: Mariana Guimarães
- Lighting Design: Diana Joels
- Civil Engineering Team: Plano C Arquitetura e Execução
- Metalwork: Metalúrgica Sena
- City: Rio de Janeiro
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The objective was to reflect on the relationship between the kitchen and the other spaces of the Duvivier-Byington house, a project by the Carioca architect Lúcio Costa dated 1988, located in Rio de Janeiro. When the house was designed and built, the kitchen was a relatively small and closed environment. Over time, living patterns have transformed, and this space has come to occupy a central role in the dynamics of the house, becoming a place of great permanence, with various functions and a meeting point.