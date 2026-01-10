A Young Artist’s Home in Collected Time / Mountain Soil Interior Design

+ 14

Text description provided by the architects. Urban living is largely defined by a settled lifestyle. Typically, people anchor their lives around the home, radiating outward to the street and further connecting to workplaces and social activities—together forming a tightly woven living grid. As the starting point of family life, a residence is not merely a place for basic daily functions; it often doubles as a space for professional activity as well. A comfortable living environment often unfolds from the ordinary and familiar acts: dining, sleeping, washing, connecting with others, or engaging in hands-on labor. These moments of daily life construct a complex and secretive spatial structure.