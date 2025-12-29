Restructuring and Extension of the Académie Fratellini in Saint-Denis / Atelier du Pont

+ 8

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Saint Denis, in the Greater Paris Region, the Académie Fratellini is an internationally renowned circus school, a leisure centre, and a venue for the creation and performance of shows. Following major renovation and extension work, the Académie Fratellini reopened its doors to the public in October 2025. Founded by Annie Fratellini and Pierre Étaix in 1974 and based in Saint Denis since 2003, the Académie Fratellini has undergone an ambitious restructuring and extension project led by the architecture and interior design agency Atelier du Pont. The new project is in keeping with the architectural style of the original designers, Patrick Bouchain and Loïc Julienne, preserving the atmosphere and strong identity of this lively and extraordinary place.