  Restructuring and Extension of the Académie Fratellini in Saint-Denis / Atelier du Pont

Restructuring and Extension of the Académie Fratellini in Saint-Denis / Atelier du Pont

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Cultural Architecture
Saint-Denis, France
  • Architects: Atelier du Pont
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6842
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Camille Gharbi
  • Lead Architects: Atelier du Pont, Anne-Cécile Comar & Philippe Croisier
Restructuring and Extension of the Académie Fratellini in Saint-Denis / Atelier du Pont
© Camille Gharbi

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Saint Denis, in the Greater Paris Region, the Académie Fratellini is an internationally renowned circus school, a leisure centre, and a venue for the creation and performance of shows. Following major renovation and extension work, the Académie Fratellini reopened its doors to the public in October 2025. Founded by Annie Fratellini and Pierre Étaix in 1974 and based in Saint Denis since 2003, the Académie Fratellini has undergone an ambitious restructuring and extension project led by the architecture and interior design agency Atelier du Pont. The new project is in keeping with the architectural style of the original designers, Patrick Bouchain and Loïc Julienne, preserving the atmosphere and strong identity of this lively and extraordinary place.

About this office
Atelier du Pont
Office

Cite: "Restructuring and Extension of the Académie Fratellini in Saint-Denis / Atelier du Pont" 29 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037142/restructuring-and-extension-of-the-academie-fratellini-in-saint-denis-atelier-du-pont> ISSN 0719-8884

