Yanbu Old Dragon Park / Atelier cnS-CICADA ART

Text description provided by the architects. In Yanbu Village, Nanhai, Foshan, an ancient dragon boat rests beneath the silt of a local river—the renowned "Yanbu Old Dragon." Constructed in 1432 during the Ming Dynasty's Xuande reign, it is now 593 years old. The legend behind it, centered on the principle of "resolving discord with mutual respect," forms the ethical core of the local dragon-boat culture, one characterized by humility and ritual observance. This legacy has spawned a set of unique customs perpetuated for centuries. By weaving this profound intangible heritage into its fabric, the park project aims to create contemporary spatial forms that reactivate community vitality.

