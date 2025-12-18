new 33 coffee / Hill Architecture

-
Architects: Hill Architecture
- Area: 550 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:DONG Image
-
Lead Architects: Kai Zhu
- Category: Retail, Coffee Shop Interiors
- Design Team: Kai Zhu, Yao Zhou
- Structural Engineering: XTRUC INSTITUTE
- City: Hangzhou
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. The building is a combination of blocks with high and low juxtaposition in a straight north-south shape. The first-floor building near the low tea hill in the south is designed as a kitchen and dining room, and the second-floor building with a wide view in the north is designed as a coffee shop. Several huge trees in the west of the site can reduce indoor energy consumption in hot summer, which creates favorable conditions for the design of large-area glass floor-to-ceiling windows. The lower terrain in the northeast of the building can be seen by tea gardens and villages in the distance.