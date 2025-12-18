new 33 coffee / Hill Architecture

+ 30

Text description provided by the architects. The building is a combination of blocks with high and low juxtaposition in a straight north-south shape. The first-floor building near the low tea hill in the south is designed as a kitchen and dining room, and the second-floor building with a wide view in the north is designed as a coffee shop. Several huge trees in the west of the site can reduce indoor energy consumption in hot summer, which creates favorable conditions for the design of large-area glass floor-to-ceiling windows. The lower terrain in the northeast of the building can be seen by tea gardens and villages in the distance.