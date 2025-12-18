Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Retail, Coffee Shop Interiors
Hangzhou, China
  • Architects: Hill Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  550
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:DONG Image
  • Lead Architects: Kai Zhu
new 33 coffee / Hill Architecture - Exterior Photography, Beam
© DONG Image

Text description provided by the architects. The building is a combination of blocks with high and low juxtaposition in a straight north-south shape. The first-floor building near the low tea hill in the south is designed as a kitchen and dining room, and the second-floor building with a wide view in the north is designed as a coffee shop. Several huge trees in the west of the site can reduce indoor energy consumption in hot summer, which creates favorable conditions for the design of large-area glass floor-to-ceiling windows. The lower terrain in the northeast of the building can be seen by tea gardens and villages in the distance.

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsChina
Cite: "new 33 coffee / Hill Architecture" 18 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037111/new-33-coffee-hill-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

