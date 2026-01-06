Kinder Rain Kindergarten / AACM - Atelier Architettura Chinello Morandi

•
Piove di Sacco, Italy
-
Architects: AACM - Atelier Architettura Chinello Morandi
- Area: 672 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Alex Shoots Buildings
-
Lead Architects: Arch. Ing. Rodolfo Morandi and Arch. Nicolò Chinello
-
-
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Kindergarten
- Partner In Charge: Arch. Ing. Rodolfo Morandi
- Design Team: Arch. Nicolò Chinello, Arch. Francesco Deiro, Arch. Filippo Fradellin, Arch. Karla Car, Arch. Eleonora Zanirato, Dott. Giacomo Schiavon, Dott. Giulia Raccamari, Dott. Tommaso Nicoli
- Safety Coordinator: CSP - Arch. Massimo Carta Mantiglia Pasini, CSE - Ing. Giulio Cibola
- Testing And Inspections: Ing. Francesca Saltarin
- Head Of Department: Geom. Freddy Sambin
- RUP: Ing. Giulia Da Re, Geom. Freddy Sambin
- Technical Support Unit: Ing. Laura Coccato
- Mayor: Lucia Pizzo (since June 2023) Davide Gianella (until June 2023)
- Contracting Authority: Città di Piove di Sacco
- General Contractor : Cooperativa Meolese Soc. Coop.
- Mechanical, Electrical And Plumbing: Fitekno impianti srl
- Window: Marinello group srl
- Doors: Marinello group srl
- Execution Of Metal Details: Marinello group srl
- Structural Concrete: Superbeton srl
- Concrete Pavings: Superbeton srl
- Wooden Structures: Zoppelletto srl
- Brick Facade: Fornace Sant’Anselmo srl
- Concrete Prefabricated Panels: Pellizzari Prefabbricati srl
- Plaster: Colve srl
- Ceiling: Colve srl
- Drawings: AACM
- Mock Ups: Fornace Sant’Anselmo srl
- City: Piove di Sacco
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. A primordial kindergarten, shaped by the spirit of the place and the emotions of the child. A space both protected and dreamlike, safe yet open to wonder. A small village, an abstract ensemble of pyramidal volumes joined by open courtyards. A vermilion school, warm and welcoming, rising among trees, nestled in green.