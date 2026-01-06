Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Kinder Rain Kindergarten / AACM - Atelier Architettura Chinello Morandi

Kinder Rain Kindergarten / AACM - Atelier Architettura Chinello Morandi

Kindergarten
Piove di Sacco, Italy
  • Category: Kindergarten
  • Partner In Charge: Arch. Ing. Rodolfo Morandi
  • Design Team: Arch. Nicolò Chinello, Arch. Francesco Deiro, Arch. Filippo Fradellin, Arch. Karla Car, Arch. Eleonora Zanirato, Dott. Giacomo Schiavon, Dott. Giulia Raccamari, Dott. Tommaso Nicoli
  • Safety Coordinator: CSP - Arch. Massimo Carta Mantiglia Pasini, CSE - Ing. Giulio Cibola
  • Testing And Inspections: Ing. Francesca Saltarin
  • Head Of Department: Geom. Freddy Sambin
  • RUP: Ing. Giulia Da Re, Geom. Freddy Sambin
  • Technical Support Unit: Ing. Laura Coccato
  • Mayor: Lucia Pizzo (since June 2023) Davide Gianella (until June 2023)
  • Contracting Authority: Città di Piove di Sacco
  • General Contractor : Cooperativa Meolese Soc. Coop.
  • Mechanical, Electrical And Plumbing: Fitekno impianti srl
  • Window: Marinello group srl
  • Doors: Marinello group srl
  • Execution Of Metal Details: Marinello group srl
  • Structural Concrete: Superbeton srl
  • Concrete Pavings: Superbeton srl
  • Wooden Structures: Zoppelletto srl
  • Brick Facade: Fornace Sant’Anselmo srl
  • Concrete Prefabricated Panels: Pellizzari Prefabbricati srl
  • Plaster: Colve srl
  • Ceiling: Colve srl
  • Drawings: AACM
  • Mock Ups: Fornace Sant’Anselmo srl
  • City: Piove di Sacco
  • Country: Italy
Kinder Rain Kindergarten / AACM - Atelier Architettura Chinello Morandi - Exterior Photography
© Alex Shoots Buildings

Text description provided by the architects. A primordial kindergarten, shaped by the spirit of the place and the emotions of the child. A space both protected and dreamlike, safe yet open to wonder. A small village, an abstract ensemble of pyramidal volumes joined by open courtyards. A vermilion school, warm and welcoming, rising among trees, nestled in green.

Project gallery

AACM - Atelier Architettura Chinello Morandi
Materials

WoodBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenItaly

