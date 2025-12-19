Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Wooden Wonders – Chiayi City Expo / MVRDV

Wooden Wonders – Chiayi City Expo / MVRDV

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Pavilion
Taiwan
  • Architects: MVRDV
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  780
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Shephotoerd
  • Category: Pavilion
  • Partner In Charge: Jacob van Rijs
  • Curators: Jan Knikker, Hui Hsin Liao
  • Co Curator: Herng Tzou
  • Design Team: Jacob van Rijs, Jan Knikker, Hui Hsin Liao, Veronica Della Ventura, Samuel Tam, Miruna Duna, Ciprian Buzdugan, Laura Travnikova, Antonio Luca Coco, Teresa Papachristou, Lorenzo D’Alessandro, Yayun Liu, Andreana Vasilatou, Lodovica Chiaravalli
  • Client: Chiayi City Government
  • Wood Structure: Guanglai Construction
  • Projection Mapping: IF Plus
  • Country: Taiwan
Wooden Wonders – Chiayi City Expo / MVRDV - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Shephotoerd

Wooden Wonders: MVRDV's wooden pavilion and exhibition celebrates the past, present, and future of timber craft in Chiayi — For the 321st anniversary celebrations of the founding of Chiayi City in Taiwan, MVRDV has completed a temporary timber pavilion housing an exhibition on manufacture, craft, and construction with wood. Located across from Chiayi's city hall, the Wooden Wonders pavilion encloses a square courtyard, with the shape of its perimeter structure informed by deep research into the city's timber construction heritage. The project will be on display throughout Chiayi's anniversary celebrations, from December 12–28, providing a space for residents to gather, learn about the city's heritage and discuss the city's "timber future".

Cite: "Wooden Wonders – Chiayi City Expo / MVRDV" 19 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037096/wooden-wonders-chiayi-city-expo-mvrdv> ISSN 0719-8884

