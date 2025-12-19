Wooden Wonders – Chiayi City Expo / MVRDV

+ 19

Pavilion • Taiwan Architects: MVRDV

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 780 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Shephotoerd

Category: Pavilion

Partner In Charge: Jacob van Rijs

Curators: Jan Knikker, Hui Hsin Liao

Co Curator: Herng Tzou

Design Team: Jacob van Rijs, Jan Knikker, Hui Hsin Liao, Veronica Della Ventura, Samuel Tam, Miruna Duna, Ciprian Buzdugan, Laura Travnikova, Antonio Luca Coco, Teresa Papachristou, Lorenzo D’Alessandro, Yayun Liu, Andreana Vasilatou, Lodovica Chiaravalli

Client: Chiayi City Government

Wood Structure: Guanglai Construction

Projection Mapping: IF Plus

Country: Taiwan

Wooden Wonders: MVRDV's wooden pavilion and exhibition celebrates the past, present, and future of timber craft in Chiayi — For the 321st anniversary celebrations of the founding of Chiayi City in Taiwan, MVRDV has completed a temporary timber pavilion housing an exhibition on manufacture, craft, and construction with wood. Located across from Chiayi's city hall, the Wooden Wonders pavilion encloses a square courtyard, with the shape of its perimeter structure informed by deep research into the city's timber construction heritage. The project will be on display throughout Chiayi's anniversary celebrations, from December 12–28, providing a space for residents to gather, learn about the city's heritage and discuss the city's "timber future".