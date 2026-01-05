River Terrace / Mestizo Estudio Arquitectura

+ 11

Category: Mixed Use Architecture

Architect In Charge: Frank Espinoza Barrera

Contributors: Jorge Ardila, Raúl Ramos, Maricela Guamán, David Álvarez, Carlos Soledispa, Marcelo Mayancha

City: Puyo

Country: Ecuador

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. At 1,250 meters above sea level in a montane forest on the eastern foothills of Llanganates National Park, at the northern edge of Pastaza province, there are around 800 species of vascular and endemic plants.