River Terrace / Mestizo Estudio Arquitectura

-
Architects: Mestizo Estudio Arquitectura
- Area: 95 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:JAG Studio
- Category: Mixed Use Architecture
- Architect In Charge: Frank Espinoza Barrera
- Contributors: Jorge Ardila, Raúl Ramos, Maricela Guamán, David Álvarez, Carlos Soledispa, Marcelo Mayancha
- City: Puyo
- Country: Ecuador
Text description provided by the architects. At 1,250 meters above sea level in a montane forest on the eastern foothills of Llanganates National Park, at the northern edge of Pastaza province, there are around 800 species of vascular and endemic plants.