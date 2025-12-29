Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Villa T / la obra

Villa T / la obra - Image 2 of 12Villa T / la obra - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Wood, SinkVilla T / la obra - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Lighting, BedVilla T / la obra - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Glass, CountertopVilla T / la obra - More Images+ 7

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Renovation, House Interiors
León, Spain
  • Architects: la obra
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Elena Almagro
  • Lead Architect: Clara Dios
Villa T / la obra - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Chair, Beam
© Elena Almagro

Text description provided by the architects. The old Villa Terraza, named by its first inhabitant with a small sign at the entrance, already contained the essence of the project: a house defined by light and the desire to transform an apartment into a bright refuge. This original intuition guided the project from the beginning. The home opens to all orientations, allowing the sun to organize the rhythms of daily life.

About this office
la obra
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsSpain
Cite: "Villa T / la obra" [Villa T / la obra] 29 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037087/villa-t-la-obra> ISSN 0719-8884

