Villa T / la obra

León, Spain
Architects: la obra
- Area: 100 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Elena Almagro
Lead Architect: Clara Dios
- Category: Renovation, House Interiors
- City: León
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. The old Villa Terraza, named by its first inhabitant with a small sign at the entrance, already contained the essence of the project: a house defined by light and the desire to transform an apartment into a bright refuge. This original intuition guided the project from the beginning. The home opens to all orientations, allowing the sun to organize the rhythms of daily life.