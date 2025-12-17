Verdure Villa / Vessu Collaboration

+ 39

Houses • Bangkok, Thailand Architects: Vessu Collaboration

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 450 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: THANAWATCHU

Lead Architects: Pruek Lertsrimongkol

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Pruek Lertsrimongkol

Design Team: Waruth Kleebpathum, Supawich Pongdara, Ratchapong Pandecha

City: Bangkok

Country: Thailand

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Verdure Villa sits quietly in the heart of busy Bangkok, surrounded by a dense concrete landscape yet intentionally crafted as a serene retreat where nature and spirit take precedence over the chaos of the city. The design began with a simple question: How can a family home in Bangkok feel like a sanctuary? This guiding idea shaped every move—from orientation to materiality—resulting in a house that offers greenery, calm, and moments of introspection within an otherwise intense urban setting.