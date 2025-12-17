Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Verdure Villa / Vessu Collaboration

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Bangkok, Thailand
  • Architects: Vessu Collaboration
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  450
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:THANAWATCHU
  • Lead Architects: Pruek Lertsrimongkol
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Pruek Lertsrimongkol
  • Design Team: Waruth Kleebpathum, Supawich Pongdara, Ratchapong Pandecha
  • City: Bangkok
  • Country: Thailand
© THANAWATCHU

Text description provided by the architects. Verdure Villa sits quietly in the heart of busy Bangkok, surrounded by a dense concrete landscape yet intentionally crafted as a serene retreat where nature and spirit take precedence over the chaos of the city. The design began with a simple question: How can a family home in Bangkok feel like a sanctuary? This guiding idea shaped every move—from orientation to materiality—resulting in a house that offers greenery, calm, and moments of introspection within an otherwise intense urban setting.

Vessu Collaboration
Wood

Cite: "Verdure Villa / Vessu Collaboration" 17 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037068/verdure-villa-vessu-collaboration> ISSN 0719-8884

