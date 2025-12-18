Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Simone Veil School Complex Tremblay-en-France / Gaetan Le Penhuel Architectes

Simone Veil School Complex Tremblay-en-France / Gaetan Le Penhuel Architectes

© Vladimir de Mollerat du Jeu

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Schools, Sustainability
Tremblay-en-France, France
  • Team Project: Warren Lepolard, Ersi Hoxha, Philippe Souaid
  • Client: City of Tremblay-en-France
  • Cost Consultant: BMF
  • Ergonomist: Ergo Zen
  • Acoustic Engineering Consultant: Impédance
  • Cuisiniste: Atec
  • Environmental Engineering Consultant: Emenda
  • City: Tremblay-en-France
  • Country: France
Simone Veil School Complex Tremblay-en-France / Gaetan Le Penhuel Architectes - Image 6 of 51
© Vladimir de Mollerat du Jeu

Text description provided by the architects. Gaëtan Le Penhuel Architectes & Associés has completed the Simone Veil school group in Tremblay-en-France (France). This facility embodies the firm's approach to sustainably transforming educational spaces in response to the climate emergency. This innovative project, which avoids standardization and reinterprets the concept of the "schoolhouse," won the Équerre d'argent 2025 Prize this November.

About this office
Gaetan Le Penhuel Architectes
Office

Materials

WoodBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsSustainabilityFrance

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Simone Veil School Complex Tremblay-en-France / Gaetan Le Penhuel Architectes" 18 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037050/simone-veil-school-complex-tremblay-en-france-gaetan-le-penhuel-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags