Simone Veil School Complex Tremblay-en-France / Gaetan Le Penhuel Architectes

Team Project: Warren Lepolard, Ersi Hoxha, Philippe Souaid

Client: City of Tremblay-en-France

Cost Consultant: BMF

Ergonomist: Ergo Zen

Acoustic Engineering Consultant: Impédance

Cuisiniste: Atec

Environmental Engineering Consultant: Emenda

City: Tremblay-en-France

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. Gaëtan Le Penhuel Architectes & Associés has completed the Simone Veil school group in Tremblay-en-France (France). This facility embodies the firm's approach to sustainably transforming educational spaces in response to the climate emergency. This innovative project, which avoids standardization and reinterprets the concept of the "schoolhouse," won the Équerre d'argent 2025 Prize this November.